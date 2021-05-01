Fernando Gaviria
Towards the end of the year, Gaviria made his debut ride for Cavendish’s own team at the time – Etixx-Quck Step, at the RideLondon-Surrey Classic.
Columbian rider Fernando Gaviria has been touted as ‘the next Mark Cavendish’, with comparisons drawn between him and the Manx man based on physique and sprinting style.
Nationality: Columbian
Date of birth: August 19, 1994
Height: 180cm
Weight: 70kg
Team: Quick-Step Floors
Twitter: @FndoGaviria
He was eventually signed by Etixx Quick-Step – now Quick-Step Floors – and rode for them during a very successful 2017 Giro d’Italia. The Colombian took everyone by surprise after Bob Jungels and his other team mates ushered him through some intense cross winds on stage three to secure the maglia rosa. Though he didn't maintain the pink jersey, he gained more sprint wins on stage five, stage twelve and stage thirteen- claiming an overall win of the points jersey.
Whilst success on the road in 2015 caught the attention of several teams, he chose to ride for the Colombian national team that year.
The 2017 season has begun well, with another Tirreno-Adriatico win – this time in the final of stage six.
There, he finished eighth – before going on the race to the win at the Czech Cycling Tour. Then at the Tour of Britain, the young rider took another win, beating André Greipel and Elia Viviani.
Gaviria garnered attention on the world stage after beating Cavendish in the final sprint at two stages of the 2015 Tour de San Luis. During the 2016 edition of the same race, he beat Peter Segan to the line on stage two.
Gaviria continued to ride for Etixx-Quick Step in 2016, where he won his first World Tour level race – stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico, as well as the UCI Track World Championships omnium.
He didn’t leave the boards behind completely for the road, taking the omnium title at the 2016 UCI track Word Championships – a feat he also achieved in 2015.
The sprint specialist’s career began on the track, where he won the omnium and madison events in the 2012 Junior World Track events.
He also claimed the first stage of Volta ao Algave, along with fifth place at Milan-San Remo and a top ten position at Gent-Wevelgem where he finished ninth.
At the 2018 Tour de France, Gaviria won two stages before abandoning on stage 12, missing the time cut alongside several of his sprint rivals.
Latest
Giro d’Italia 2020: Fernando Gaviria tests positive for coronavirus for second time this year
Fernando Gaviria has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time this year, forcing him to pull out of the Giro d’Italia.
-
Fernando Gaviria powers to victory in first race since coronavirus diagnosis on stage two of Vuelta a Burgos 2020
UAE Team Emirates claimed victory despite losing three members of the squad before the stage, as Sebastian Molano, Cristian Munoz and Camilo Ardila were all sent home after having contact with someone who has coronavirus
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Fernando Gaviria has been released from UAE after coronavirus diagnosis
Fernando Gaviria is finally free to leave the UAE after he contracted coronavirus.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Fernando Gaviria confirms he has coronavirus
Fernando Gaviria has confirmed he has coronavirus.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Fernando Gaviria targets Classics and marks Milan - San Remo as main goal for 2020 season
The Colombian will also focus on Paris-Roubaix as he looks to take career to next level
By Jonny Long •
-
Fernando Gaviria set to miss Tour de France through injury
The Colombian will miss this year's Tour after taking the yellow jersey on stage one in 2018
By Jonny Long •
-
Fernando Gaviria abandons Giro d’Italia 2019
Fernando Gaviria has abandoned the Giro d’Italia on stage seven.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Fernando Gaviria says ‘in my view Viviani is the winner’ after Giro d’Italia stage three controversy
Fernando Gaviria says he believes rival Elia Viviani is the true winner of stage three of the Giro d’Italia after the Italian was relegated for dangerous sprinting.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Fernando Gaviria awarded win after Elia Viviani relegated on stage three of the Giro d'Italia 2019
Tao Geoghegan Hart was one of a number of riders caught out due to a crash in the final 5km
By Jonny Long •
-
Fernando Gaviria to lead UAE Team Emirates at Giro d'Italia 2019
The 2019 Giro will boast an elite field of sprinters
By Jonny Long •