André Greipel
Date of birth: July 16, 1982
Nationality: German
Height: 184cm
Weight: 82kg
Team: Israel Start-Up Nation
Twitter: @AndreGreipel
He belongs to an elite group of riders who have taken stage wins in all three Grand Tours: the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España. As of the end of the 2019 season, that included 11 Tour stages, seven in the Giro and four in the Vuelta.
He regained some form at the Tour of Britain, winning two stages. However, he has been overshadowed by the rise of young sprinters such as Caleb Ewan, Pascal Ackermann and Sam Bennett.
He has signed for Israel Start-Up Nation for 2020, after terminating his contract with Arkea-Samsic.
German powerhouse André Greipel has been one of the most consistent sprinters in the current professional peloton.
Perhaps most remarkably, Greipel won at least one stage of the Tour every year between 2011 and 2016, only halting the run in 2017.
However, 2017 saw him take one stage win at the Giro d'Italia as well as the coveted maglia rosa for the first time. He also took a stage at Paris-Nice as well as the points classification at Volta ao Algarve.
The 2018 season started well with a flurry of early wins in the season opener stage races. At the Tour de France, he was forced to abandon, missing the time cut with several other sprinters on stage 12.
He's no one-trick pony, though, performing well in a support role in the spring Classics, usually in a support role for team-mates and active in early breakaways.
Latest
André Greipel plans retirement for the end of 2022
André Greipel has revealed his plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season.
André Greipel abandons Tour de France 2020
André Greipel has abandoned the Tour de France 2020.
By Alex Ballinger •
André Greipel signs new contract to ride at WorldTour level for another two years
André Greipel will continue racing at WorldTour level for at least another two years after signing a new contract.
By Alex Ballinger •
Sprinting great André Griepel to share his insights in London VeloTalk
André Greipel will kick off a new season of insightful talks with cycling stars in London next month.
By Alex Ballinger •
André Greipel pops shoulder back in and rides home after training crash
André Greipel was forced to pop his shoulder back into place and ride home after a training crashed that will take him off the road for three months.
By Alex Ballinger •
André Greipel to attempt biggest ever Zwift group ride to raise awareness of brain disease
Could you keep up with one of the fastest sprinters in cycling history?
By Alex Ballinger •
André Greipel: ‘If I was riding for money I would have stayed with Arkéa and made next year a holiday’
The German star is reluctant to talk about 2019 but is still motivated for next season
By Alex Ballinger •
André Greipel back in the WorldTour with Israel Cycling Academy
André Greipel will be back in the WorldTour next year as he joins Israel Cycling Academy for 2020.
By Alex Ballinger •
André Greipel could join Mathieu van der Poel at Corendon-Circus
André Greipel could join Mathieu van der Poel at Corendon-Circus, according to reports.
By Alex Ballinger •
André Greipel terminates contract with Arkéa-Samsic
André Greipel has terminated his contract with Arkéa-Samsic after just one season.
By Alex Ballinger •