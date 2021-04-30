Date of birth: July 16, 1982

Nationality: German

Height: 184cm

Weight: 82kg

Team: Israel Start-Up Nation

Twitter: @AndreGreipel

He belongs to an elite group of riders who have taken stage wins in all three Grand Tours: the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España. As of the end of the 2019 season, that included 11 Tour stages, seven in the Giro and four in the Vuelta.

He regained some form at the Tour of Britain, winning two stages. However, he has been overshadowed by the rise of young sprinters such as Caleb Ewan, Pascal Ackermann and Sam Bennett.

He has signed for Israel Start-Up Nation for 2020, after terminating his contract with Arkea-Samsic.

Andre Greipel at the 2020 Schwalbe Classic (Sunada)

German powerhouse André Greipel has been one of the most consistent sprinters in the current professional peloton.

Perhaps most remarkably, Greipel won at least one stage of the Tour every year between 2011 and 2016, only halting the run in 2017.

However, 2017 saw him take one stage win at the Giro d'Italia as well as the coveted maglia rosa for the first time. He also took a stage at Paris-Nice as well as the points classification at Volta ao Algarve.

The 2018 season started well with a flurry of early wins in the season opener stage races. At the Tour de France, he was forced to abandon, missing the time cut with several other sprinters on stage 12.

He's no one-trick pony, though, performing well in a support role in the spring Classics, usually in a support role for team-mates and active in early breakaways.