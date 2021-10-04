André Greipel bows out on distinguished career: 'It's finished now, but I did my maximum'
The German retires after finishing 10th at the Münsterland Giro
By Ryan Dabbs
Sprint supreme André Greipel competed in the final race of his professional career at the Münsterland Giro yesterday, as he retires from professional cycling with a 10th place finish in Germany.
Greipel announced in July during the Tour de France that he was planning to retire from the sport at the end of the season, and he did so in his home country as he helped his Israel Start-Up Nation team-mate Alexis Renard to second-place.
"It's finished now, but I did my maximum," Greipel said, the German in a positive mood directly following the conclusion of the race.
"There was nothing more in the legs today, so I'm happy now that this day has finished and now I'll try to continue thinking positively for the future and see what happens."
“I did my maximum!” 🎥 @AndreGreipel after finishing the last race of his career. Always with a big smile ☺️____🇩🇪 #MuensterlandGiro pic.twitter.com/GCbLXPzvOlOctober 3, 2021
>>> Mark Cavendish wins reduced sprint at Sparkassen Münsterland Giro 2021
ISN teammates Greipel and Renard both made several attacks during the race to get away from the front group, but their attempts were thwarted as the event ended in a sprint. Frenchman Renard launched his sprint first but Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck Quick-Step) managed to overtake him in the final few metres to win.
Greipel, who is retiring at 39-years-old, finished 90 seconds behind Cavendish, but that didn't stop the German fans from applauding their fellow countryman on a distinguished career as he crossed the line for the final time.
The sprinter achieved 158 victories over a 19-year career, including 22 stage victories at Grand Tours: 11 at the Tour de France, seven at the Giro d'Italia, and four at the Vuelta a España. Greipel also won the points classification at the 2009 Vuelta a España plus the overall title at the Tour Down Under in both 2008 and 2010.
Greipel hangs up his bike a year before his contract with Israel Start-Up Nation was due to expire and now moves onto the next stage of his life.
-
-
Christophe Laporte forced to use his foot as a brake before fighting on to sixth place in 'crazy' Paris-Roubaix
The Frenchman could be spotted putting his foot on his rear wheel as he navigated the muddy cobbles
By Jonny Long •
-
'It was chaos from section one': Wout van Aert says victory was not possible for him at Paris-Roubaix 2021
The Belgian champion admits he was mispositioned when Mathieu van der Poel made his key attack
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Sprinting great André Griepel to share his insights in London VeloTalk
André Greipel will kick off a new season of insightful talks with cycling stars in London next month.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
André Greipel to attempt biggest ever Zwift group ride to raise awareness of brain disease
Could you keep up with one of the fastest sprinters in cycling history?
By Alex Ballinger •
-
André Greipel back in the WorldTour with Israel Cycling Academy
André Greipel will be back in the WorldTour next year as he joins Israel Cycling Academy for 2020.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
André Greipel pays tribute to late mother with Tour Down Under stage win
"I think my whole career is dedicated to her": André Greipel dedicates Tour Down Under stage win to his mother, who died in December
By Sophie Smith •
-
Fractured rib puts Andre Greipel's Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne ride in doubt
Andre Greipel suffers a fractured rib in a crash on stage four of the Volta ao Algarve which could put him in doubt for Sunday's Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Why the battle of the German sprinters will be one of the most fascinating storylines of 2016
Only one rider will get to lead Germany at the World Championships in Qatar, but will it be Marcel Kittel, Andre Greipel or John Degenkolb?
By Stuart Clarke •
-
André Greipel is best of the sprinters in Challenge Mallorca
German sprinter André Greipel is the fastest man on Mallorca as he takes his second victory in four days
By Nigel Wynn •
-
André Greipel wins opening day of Challenge Mallorca
German sprinter André Greipel opens his 2016 account with a sprint victory in the Trofeo Felanitx
By Nigel Wynn •