Elia Viviani
Viviani began his pro career at Liquigas-Doimo, where he stayed as the team moved through its various guises to eventually become Cannondale, and signed for Team Sky in 2015.
The team move proved successful for Viviani, thanks to a greater focus on stage wins that affords him an organised and well rehearsed lead out train.
Whilst 2019 started with several wins, Viviani failed to claim any stages in the Giro and a singular victory at the Tour de France.
Viviani will ride the 2020 season for Cofidis.
Nationality: Italian
Date of birth: February 7, 1989
Height: 178cm
Weight: 67kg
Team: Cofidis
His stage wins prior to his arrival at Sky include the Tour of Turkey, USA Pro Challenge, Tour of Beijing, Tour de San Luis, Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour of Britain. He has also won three European titles on the track, as well as a silver medal for Italy at the World Championships in 2011.
Viviani's first year at Team Sky included his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d'Italia. He was also a top performer at the Tour of Britain, battling head-to-head with Andre Greipel to secure three stage wins during the race.
Elia Viviani moved to Quick Step Floors for the 2018 season, leaving his position as the principal sprinter at Team Sky. For 2019, the team took on the name Deceuninck–Quick-Step.
Since joining Quick-Step Floors, his dominance became apparent, with 4 stage wins in his home tour and winning the points classification. The same season he won the Italian national RR and claimed 3 stages at La Vuelta.
Latest
Elia Viviani leaves Cofidis training camp due to heart concerns, according to report
Elia Viviani has reportedly left the Cofidis winter training camp due to heart concerns, according to Italian media.
-
Fabio Jakobsen pushes past Elia Viviani to take stage one of the Volta ao Algarve 2020
Youth trumped experience in the Volta ao Algarve 2020 as Fabio Jakobsen pushed past Elia Viviani to take stage one.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Elia Viviani to skip Giro d'Italia to ride Tour de France as preparation for Tokyo 2020
The Italian will target gold on the track at the Olympic Games
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish and Elia Viviani do battle in nail-biting elimination race on third night of Six Day London
Thrilling racing continued at Six Day London, as Mark Cavendish and Elia Viviani went wheel-to-wheel on the third night.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Elia Viviani will make track return at Six Day London
Elia Viviani will make his track return at the Six Day London later this year.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Elia Viviani's transfer to Cofidis confirmed
Elia Viviani is on the move and will sign with Cofidis, the French outfit have confirmed.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Puncture in final straight leaves Elia Viviani disappointed in Tour de France sprint
The Italian reveals he contested the sprint with his wheel half flat
By Peter Cossins •
-
'I couldn't imagine this as a boy': Elia Viviani completes set of Grand Tour wins at Tour de France 2019
Elia Viviani realised a boyhood dream by winning in the Tour de France on stage four in Nancy, adding it to his Olympic gold and stage wins in the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.
By Gregor Brown •
-
Five talking points from stage four of the Tour de France 2019
A full set for Viviani and a tactical shambles from Jumbo-Visma - don't miss these big moments
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Elia Viviani nets his first ever Tour de France win in stage four sprint
The Italian followed his lead out for success in France
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •