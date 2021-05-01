Viviani began his pro career at Liquigas-Doimo, where he stayed as the team moved through its various guises to eventually become Cannondale, and signed for Team Sky in 2015.

The team move proved successful for Viviani, thanks to a greater focus on stage wins that affords him an organised and well rehearsed lead out train.

Whilst 2019 started with several wins, Viviani failed to claim any stages in the Giro and a singular victory at the Tour de France.

Viviani will ride the 2020 season for Cofidis.

Nationality: Italian

Date of birth: February 7, 1989

Height: 178cm

Weight: 67kg

Team: Cofidis

Photo : Yuzuru SUNADA

His stage wins prior to his arrival at Sky include the Tour of Turkey, USA Pro Challenge, Tour of Beijing, Tour de San Luis, Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour of Britain. He has also won three European titles on the track, as well as a silver medal for Italy at the World Championships in 2011.

Viviani's first year at Team Sky included his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d'Italia. He was also a top performer at the Tour of Britain, battling head-to-head with Andre Greipel to secure three stage wins during the race.

Elia Viviani moved to Quick Step Floors for the 2018 season, leaving his position as the principal sprinter at Team Sky. For 2019, the team took on the name Deceuninck–Quick-Step.

Since joining Quick-Step Floors, his dominance became apparent, with 4 stage wins in his home tour and winning the points classification. The same season he won the Italian national RR and claimed 3 stages at La Vuelta.