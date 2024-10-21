Catch all the London 3 Day action live on Cycling Weekly's YouTube channel

Get 20% off tickets with exclusive Cycling Weekly code

Katie Archibald wearing world champion stripes
(Image credit: SWPix)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

Some of the world’s best track cyclists will take to the boards of London’s Lee Valley Velodrome this week, to compete in the London 3 Day, and you can catch all of the action live on Cycling Weeky’s YouTube channel.

The organisers are also offering Cycling Weekly readers the chance to purchase tickets for the events - taking place between Friday 25 October and Sunday 27 October - at 20% off, using the code CW20.

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.

