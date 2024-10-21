Catch all the London 3 Day action live on Cycling Weekly's YouTube channel

Some of the world’s best track cyclists will take to the boards of London’s Lee Valley Velodrome this week, to compete in the London 3 Day, and you can catch all of the action live on Cycling Weeky’s YouTube channel.

The organisers are also offering Cycling Weekly readers the chance to purchase tickets for the events - taking place between Friday 25 October and Sunday 27 October - at 20% off, using the code CW20.

London 3 Day’s highly decorated line-up includes newly crowned team pursuit world champion, Katie Archibald, as well as 2023 elimination world champion Ethan Vernon and 2024 Olympic silver medalist in the Madison, Elia Viviani.

Archibald will be competing fresh from the World Championships, where she made her racing return following a freak accident which ruled her our of the 2024 Olympic games.

The event - hosted at the home of the 2012 Olympics - will also feature GB stars Charlie Tanfield, Ben Wiggins, UCI junior road and time trial world champion Cat Ferguson, as well as Giro d’Italia stage winner - and relatively recent retiree - Alex Dowsett.

Adding excitement to the proceedings, London 3 Day’s organisers have introduced a new race format for 2024: The Lightning. Amateur riders will compete against a mystery professional rider, in a three-lap sprint - with a half lap headstart, and a £5,000 cash price up for grabs, the format will make for an explosive event.

Riders will also battle it out on a Madison - the only internationally televised race of its kind held in the UK this year - elimination, points race and Derny race, with a prize and podium for the overall victory, too.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Races kick off on Friday evening, from 6pm BST. Saturday’s events will be split into two rounds, with races between 12pm and 3pm, and then again between 6pm and 10pm. The grand final, on Sunday, will take place between 1pm and 6pm.

To view the races, fans will simply need to visit Cycling Weekly’s YouTube channel , which will host all of the action, live and as it happens.