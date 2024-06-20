Katie Archibald out of Paris Olympics after tripping in garden and breaking lower leg

Team GB's star rider breaks two bones in fall, out of games

Katie Archibald in the omnium at the world championships in Glasgow
(Image credit: SWPix)
Adam Becket
By
published

Two-time Olympic champion Katie Archibald is out of the Paris Olympics after an innocuous garden fall saw her break bones in her lower leg.

The GB track star confirmed on her Instagram that the incident would prevent her from racing at her third games. 

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

