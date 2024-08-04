Lizzie Deignan lights up Paris Olympics road race days after 'medical emergency'

Brit says she was 'really struggling today with pain' after finishing a valiant 12th

Lizzie Deignan at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Just 10 days before she animated the Paris Olympics road race, Lizzie Deignan had a "medical emergency" and spent a night in hospital, she revealed. 

The Brit finished 12th in the race, having been one of its key instigators in the leading group. Not once, but twice Deignan attacked on the Montmartre finishing circuit, hoping to set up a winning move for her Team GB teammate, Pfeiffer Georgi, who placed fifth. 

Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

