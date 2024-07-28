'It just exploded' - Rider suffers freak wheel break during Olympic mountain bike race
Candice Lill had to run to the tech zone after an 'unusual' mechanical at Paris Olympics
One rider's hopes for a medal in the Olympic mountain bike race were dashed after she suffered a freak incident, shattering her rear wheel on a rock.
South African rider Candice Lill broke the rim of her wheel in two places during the opening laps of the event in Élancourt, and rode on to finish 20th overall.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly after the event, Lill said she was "disappointed" with how the race played out.
"I rolled down one of the steep roll-offs, and my back wheel hit a rock at the bottom, I think, and it just exploded," she explained. "I honestly don't know [the state of the wheel now]. The rim is completely cracked, so the wheel is not round anymore. I blew the tyre wall off the rim and everything."
There's the rim pic.twitter.com/zUAL5ppQozJuly 28, 2024
"At first it was a shock. There was a big, loud noise, as well. I then had to get off my bike and start running," Lill continued. "I had to run down to the tech zone to change the wheel. It was not actually too far, but it takes time to change the wheel and everything and get going."
By the time the 32-year-old got back on her bike, she had lost crucial minutes to the front of the race, and was out of the running for the medals. The event was won by Frenchwoman Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, a five-time cross-country mountain bike world champion, who added a first Olympic gold medal to her achievements on her fourth participation in the Games.
Lill, too, had hoped to be on the podium at the end of the day. "I wanted to shoot for a medal, for sure," the South African said. "I had a really good season coming into this with the mountain bike World Cups. It's a really disappointing day, a disappointing result, but I think, in a way, I know I did my best. I know I was here to fight for a medal, and I had the shape to do it, but it just didn't work out."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
This year, Lill claimed two podiums at UCI World Cup events, finishing second at Les Gets and third at Val di Sole. Only once had she seen a wheel crack like hers did on Sunday.
"In the past, I was racing Cape Epic with a teammate that had happened to, so I have seen it before," she said. "It's really unusual. It’s just bad luck."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Lifetime guarantees are pointless - but they sound good on marketing material
CW's Undercover Mechanic explores the differences between warranties, guarantees, and statutory rights
By Undercover Mechanic Published
-
The only thing Visma-Lease a Bike’s Control Room didn’t have was a 'Ban Me! Ban Me!' decal
Normally when a team concocts a new marginal gain, they are at least a tiny bit secretive about it
By Michael Hutchinson Published
-
'17 watts faster' - Double disc wheels help propel Wout van Aert to bronze in Olympics time trial
Belgian earns final podium spot using unorthodox wheel set-up
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Two broken collarbones and a silver medal: Anna Henderson says 'blood, sweat and tears' went into Olympics time trial
Brit finishes second in Paris, just three months after undergoing surgery
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I'm probably the worst bike handler out there': Taylor Knibb crashes four times in Olympics time trial
American jokes that she 'might not be allowed back' to time trialling after crash-stricken performance
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Remco Evenepoel flies to Olympic time trial gold medal
Ganna and Van Aert on the podium as Belgian navigates the tricky wet conditions best as GB's Tarling suffers front wheel puncture
By Dan Challis Published
-
Grace Brown takes gold in rain-soaked women's Olympic time trial ahead of Anna Henderson
Australian avoids danger as wet roads cause several high profile crashes in Paris
By Dan Challis Published
-
Paris Olympics individual time trial start times - men's and women's
The best riders against the clock take to the streets of Paris on Saturday 27 July
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tarling, Finucane, Pidcock and more: Eight British riders to watch out for at the Paris Olympics
The cycling events start this weekend, we’ve picked out a handful of riders to keep an eye on in the French capital this summer
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tom Pidcock criticises 'bland' mountain bike course at Paris Olympics
'When you just gravel over a nice hillside, it's not really mountain bike,' says reigning champion
By Tom Davidson Published