'It just exploded' - Rider suffers freak wheel break during Olympic mountain bike race

Candice Lill had to run to the tech zone after an 'unusual' mechanical at Paris Olympics

One rider's hopes for a medal in the Olympic mountain bike race were dashed after she suffered a freak incident, shattering her rear wheel on a rock. 

South African rider Candice Lill broke the rim of her wheel in two places during the opening laps of the event in Élancourt, and rode on to finish 20th overall. 

