Katy Marchant taken to hospital after horror crash into crowd at Track Champions League

Olympic champion Katy Marchant has been taken to hospital after she crashed over the barrier and into the crowd at the UCI Track Champions League in London on Saturday night.

The incident occurred during the first round of the keirin, when the Brit collided with Germany’s Alessa-Catriona Pröpster, and the pair were catapulted into the audience at the top of the banking.

Marchant, Pröpster and four spectators received medical assistance at the scene. Pröpster was able to walk away after around 10 minutes, while Marchant remained on the floor for half an hour, accompanied by her husband Rob, before she was carried out of London’s Lee Valley Velodrome.

In a statement shared with Cycling Weekly, British Cycling said: “Following a crash in this evening’s women’s keirin semi-final, Katy Marchant has been treated by on-site medical staff and will be taken to hospital for further assessment and any required treatment.

"We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident and will provide a further update as soon as we can."

Following the crash, the final round of the Track Champions League was suspended, and spectators were told to leave the velodrome.

An official statement from the organisers read: “We can confirm that following an incident during the women’s keirin races tonight, the rest of the UCI Track Champions league racing at Lee Valley VeloPark in London has been cancelled.”

The crash was reminiscent of one involving former Olympic Omnium champion Matt Walls during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which happed on the same bend inside the Lee Valley Velodrome.

Walls’s crash, which left him with minor injuries, was a factor that prompted the venue to increase the height of its safety fence around the perimeter of the track. This weekend’s Track Champions League rounds are only the second event held at the velodrome since the taller safety fences were installed.

This summer, Marchant became Olympic champion in the team sprint, alongside her British teammates Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane. The same trio went on to win the world title in the event in October, marking a dominant year for the squad.

Saturday's round of the Track Champions League was the season's 'Grand Final'. Earlier in the evening, Katie Archibald was crowned the winner of the women's endurance league. at the time of Marchant's crash, events still remained in the men's endurance league and the two sprint leagues, with winners still to be been announced.

This article will be updated if and when new information is released.