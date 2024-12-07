Katy Marchant taken to hospital after horror crash into crowd at Track Champions League

Event's final round cancelled and spectators told to leave following incident

Katy Marchant at the UCI Track Champions League
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Olympic champion Katy Marchant has been taken to hospital after she crashed over the barrier and into the crowd at the UCI Track Champions League in London on Saturday night.

The incident occurred during the first round of the keirin, when the Brit collided with Germany’s Alessa-Catriona Pröpster, and the pair were catapulted into the audience at the top of the banking.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1