Olympic sprint champions have 'nothing to lose' at Track World Championships

Great Britain’s gold-medal-winning team sprint trio from the Paris Olympics have “absolutely nothing to lose” at this week’s UCI Track World Championships, Katy Marchant has said.

Marchant, who won the Olympic title alongside teammates Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell in Paris, will vie for a rainbow jersey in the three-rider event this Wednesday. The trio go into the championships as the clear favourites, having broken the world record this August.

