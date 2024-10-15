Olympic sprint champions have 'nothing to lose' at Track World Championships
GB's women's sprint trio have 'golden opportunity' to win on Wednesday, but the pressure's off, says Katy Marchant
Great Britain’s gold-medal-winning team sprint trio from the Paris Olympics have “absolutely nothing to lose” at this week’s UCI Track World Championships, Katy Marchant has said.
Marchant, who won the Olympic title alongside teammates Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell in Paris, will vie for a rainbow jersey in the three-rider event this Wednesday. The trio go into the championships as the clear favourites, having broken the world record this August.
“I think naturally the intensity has dropped off a little bit [since the Olympics], but we’re still wanting to go to the World Championships and win at the end of the day,” Marchant told Cycling Weekly.
“It took a conversation when we first came back. The three of us were like, ‘Are we doing this for a bit of fun? Or are we doing this to go win? Is everyone on the same page? What do we want out of this?’ I think, within 30 seconds, we all turned around and were like, ‘We want to go win the World Championships’.”
At the Worlds in Ballerup, Denmark this week, Marchant, Finucane and Capewell will be without their German rivals – winners of the last four world titles – whose A-team have opted to skip this year’s event. Marchant believes the British trio now have a “golden opportunity” to win the title – one GB hasn't won since 2008 – but she's also keen to stress there's no pressure to do so.
“We have absolutely nothing to lose here, because we are Olympic champions, and we are world record holders as it stands. That was something that was the absolute focus, right from the start, when this project began,” the 31-year-old said. “Win or lose, that takes nothing away from what we achieved seven or eight weeks ago now.”
In Paris, the British squad broke the world record three times en route to the gold medal, beating New Zealand with a time of 45.186 seconds in the final. Similar to Germany’s A-team, the Olympic silver medallists have also opted to forego the event in Ballerup.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Who does Marchant see as GB’s medal rivals? “You can never count out anybody”, she replied, going on to cite the Chinese, Dutch and Mexicans in particular.
“What people will talk about in 10, 20 years is the year we became Olympic and world champions in the same year. No one’s going to talk about who was there. It’s not going to be an easy feat to go and win this World Championships title. I think that’s something we’ve had to be really conscious of over the last six weeks.
“Just because we’re Olympic champions, we’re gifted nothing going into this World Championships. The grind continues, basically.”
Marchant, who won the European title in the 500m time trial in January, will also target three other events at this week’s Worlds: the keirin, the individual sprint, and the 500m TT.
“I want to leave a legacy in this sport,” she said. “It would be really freaking cool to be European champion, Olympic champion, and world champion in one year.”
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
-
-
'My foot was facing the wrong way': Inside Katie Archibald's remarkable recovery from broken leg to World Championships
In less than four months, the two-time Olympic champion has gotten back to racing fitness. Here's how she did it
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Parcours FKT Wheelset Reviewed: Affordable, meet wide
Parcours, whose stated mission is making aerodynamics more accessible, set out to make a faster gravel wheel. The superwide FKT is the result
By Tyler Boucher Published
-
'My foot was facing the wrong way': Inside Katie Archibald's remarkable recovery from broken leg to World Championships
In less than four months, the two-time Olympic champion has gotten back to racing fitness. Here's how she did it
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Katie Archibald set for racing return at World Championships after freak leg fracture
Scot 'thriving on the bike' having missed Olympics to recover
By Tom Davidson Published
-
A family affair: Team GB women's sprint trio make 'memories that will last forever' with gold at Paris Olympics
With their loved ones trackside, Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant wrote their names in history
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'It's not just the Katie Archibald show' - Team GB rely on other stars to lead track success
Women's endurance squad 'still in a little bit of shock' about Scot's injury, but ready to perform in Paris
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Great Britain qualifies full track cycling squad for Paris Olympics
Team GB will now select up to 16 riders to compete across the sprint and endurance events
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'My legs are screaming' - 17-year-old stuns with two gold medals at the British Track Championships
Sam Fisher enjoyed a dream day with victories in the team pursuit and scratch race