Team GB women set new world record in team sprint qualifying
All the action from the Olympic velodrome as the track events get underway
The Great Britain trio has set a new world record in team sprint qualifying at the Paris Olympic Games.
On what was a sweltering afternoon at the St Quentin en Yvelines velodrome on the edge of the city, the British trio of Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane set a time of 45.472 seconds, taking 15 thousandths of a second off the previous mark of 45.487.
Their ride came towards the end of the list of teams aiming to qualify for the first round, with New Zealand having already ridden to a blistering 45.593.
China, who set that previous mark and are Olympic champions, could only qualify a surprise fifth, with 46.544.
The action continues, with the men's team pursuit qualifying followed by the women's team sprint first round and the medal finals, in which Team GB are favourites.
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Women's team sprint qualifying results
1. Great Britain 45.472 (new world record)
2. New Zealand 45.593
3. Germany 45.644
4. Netherlands 46.086
5. China 46.458
6. Mexico 46.587
7. Poland 47.284
8. Canada 47.578
More to follow...
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
