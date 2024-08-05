Team GB women set new world record in team sprint qualifying

All the action from the Olympic velodrome as the track events get underway

Women's Team Sprint Team GB Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images / Thomas Samson)
By
published
News

The Great Britain trio has set a new world record in team sprint qualifying at the Paris Olympic Games.

On what was a sweltering afternoon at the St Quentin en Yvelines velodrome on the edge of the city, the British trio of Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane set a time of 45.472 seconds, taking 15 thousandths of a second off the previous mark of 45.487.

