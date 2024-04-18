'I'd love to be an F1 driver': Get to know GB track sprinter Emma Finucane

World sprint champion tells Cycling Weekly about her earliest Olympics memories, drinking coffee in Jakarta, and her passion for Formula 1

Emma Finucane of Team GB in cycling kit
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
published

Emma Finucane is the current world and European track sprint champion. Aged 21, she will make her debut at the Olympics this summer as one of Great Britain's brightest medal hopes. Finucane was awarded Cycling Weekly's Female Rider of the Year for 2023, after she won four national titles, two silver medals at the European Championships, and a maiden rainbow jersey. 

