A family affair: Team GB women's sprint trio make 'memories that will last forever' with gold at Paris Olympics
With their loved ones trackside, Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant wrote their names in history
In the seconds after they won the women’s team sprint Olympic title, Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant posted up separately along the back straight, a bike length apart from each other, and bowed over their handlebars in exhaustion.
They had had to break the world record three times to win in Paris. In beating New Zealand in the final, they became Team GB's first-ever medal winners in the event, one which the team hasn't qualified for since London 2012.
The trio looked immediately for their families in the swell of the glory. When they found them, they fell over the barriers in unison, still straddling their bikes, and into the arms of their loved ones.
The scene was a sea of Union Jacks. At least 30 British flags rippled around the winners, many of which, it appeared, belonged to Finucane's family.
"There's like 10 of them," the Welshwoman smiled afterwards. "My family came from Carmarthen in a camper van to support me. Having all of our families here, because it's closer to home, was really special.
"I actually went up to my dad, and he suffocated me. He was hugging me and I was like, 'I can't breathe!' You will remember moments like that forever. We'll always cherish this moment."
As the trio prepared themselves for the medal ceremony, wide-eyed and taking deep breaths of the humid air, the big screens cut to Finucane's family in the stand. "This is one of the best days of my life," her younger brother, Sean, said into the microphone. Her sister, Rosie, stood beside him in floods of tears.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"To cross that finish line, having everyone here supporting us from Great Britain is really special," Finucane said, looking across at her teammates. "Katy has Arthur, and you [Sophie] have your family here, and they couldn't be more proud of us."
Arthur, Marchant's two-year-old son, stood perched on the track railing as his mother received her first Olympic gold medal. "He was cheering," she said. "I think he was a bit overwhelmed by everything, as we were, to be honest."
In the curtailed three-year cycle between Tokyo and Paris, Marchant spent 18 months away from racing to give birth to Arthur. She doubted whether she'd ride at another Olympics, but it was the desire to do so that got her into the best form of her life. With a gold medal around her neck, the 31-year-old walked through the track centre in Paris, holding her son over her shoulder.
"He's a key member of our team, and a huge part of my journey as well, so it's really special," she said. "He popped up in my hotel yesterday. I didn't want the first time I saw him to be in the stands, or I'd be sobbing my heart out, so we needed to get that out of the way. But every time I looked up today, I saw him, so it just makes it even more special. The memories will last forever."
For Capewell, the winning moment, and the celebrations afterwards, were "different level". Victorious, she rode around the track with a British flag, given to her by her mother, Debbie, who had been sitting trackside wearing a Union Jack bucket hat.
Capewell's father, Nigel, died in 2021. He was a two-time Paralympian, having competed in Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000, and later a well-loved cycling coach, a friendly face around the velodrome.
Prior to the Games, the 25-year-old said that even though her father wouldn't be in Paris, she would still "share" her Olympic moment with him. "My dad always told me never to just aim for bronze because that's what he did and he got fourth," she said.
Now, Capewell's a gold medallist, alongside Finucane and Marchant, GB's first women's sprint Olympic champions. "I think this is the start of a hopefully great week for us," Marchant said. Their families, no doubt, will be beside them for it all.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Australia and GB men qualify top of the team pursuiters at Paris Olympics
Reigning silver and gold teams Denmark and Italy qualify third and fourth on a sweltering night at the track
By James Shrubsall Published
-
British women's team Lifeplus-Wahoo to close at end of year
The squad, formerly known as Drops, was founded in 2016
By James Shrubsall Published
-
'It's not just the Katie Archibald show' - Team GB rely on other stars to lead track success
Women's endurance squad 'still in a little bit of shock' about Scot's injury, but ready to perform in Paris
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I almost didn't race' - How Kristen Faulkner's big risk paid off at the Paris Olympics
The American's winning move was a bold one, but one she had cleverly calculated
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Lizzie Deignan lights up Paris Olympics road race days after 'medical emergency'
Brit says she was 'really struggling today with pain' after finishing a valiant 12th
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'That was really, really long' - Meet the rider who finished last in the Paris Olympics road race
Charles Kagimu was the only person from the early breakaway to complete the course, just a week after he was bedbound with illness
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'Dialled in' - Remco Evenepoel explains iconic telephone celebration at Paris Olympics
Belgian celebrates Olympic double with borrowed salute in front of the Eiffel Tower
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Different bikes, race radios and only one rider getting gold: Key questions about the Paris Olympics road races answered
All the key questions answered ahead of this weekend’s showpiece road events in Paris
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
The Olympic road race peloton will be small - but that's a good thing
The reduced bunch will look odd to seasoned viewers of elite cycling, but the Paris road races are going to be a spectacle
By Adam Becket Published
-
Remco Evenepoel in line to race Tour of Britain after Olympics success
Time trial gold medallist could feature for Soudal Quick-Step during six day event in September
By Tom Thewlis Published