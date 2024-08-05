A family affair: Team GB women's sprint trio make 'memories that will last forever' with gold at Paris Olympics

With their loved ones trackside, Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant wrote their names in history

Team GB track rider celebrating with their family
(Image credit: SWPix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

In the seconds after they won the women’s team sprint Olympic title, Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant posted up separately along the back straight, a bike length apart from each other, and bowed over their handlebars in exhaustion. 

They had had to break the world record three times to win in Paris. In beating New Zealand in the final, they became Team GB's first-ever medal winners in the event, one which the team hasn't qualified for since London 2012.  

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸