'Superstar' Emma Finucane makes history with three medals at Paris Olympics

21-year-old leaves her debut Games with a gold and two bronzes

Emma Finucane with three Olympic medals
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Emma Finucane became the first British woman in 60 years to win three medals at a single Olympic Games last week. 

The 21-year-old track sprinter won gold in the team sprint, alongside Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant, bronze in the keirin, and bronze in the individual sprint, putting her on the podium in each of her events. Her medal haul makes her the first British female cyclist to win three medals at a Games, a feat she accomplished on debut. 

