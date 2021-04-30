Victoria Pendleton
>>>Victoria Pendleton rider profile and results
Nationality: British
Date of birth: 24/09/1980
Height: 1.65m
Team: Now retired
Twitter: @v_pendleton
Victoria Pendleton was Britain's greatest ever female track sprinter, and one of the most decorated of all time with two Olympic titles to her name and nine world titles. This from a rider who famously shied away from the brinkmanship and physical nature of the sprint events.
Pendleton regularly spoke of her dislike of the pressure she felt to win while she was part of the all conquering British track squad. Neverthless her natural speed saw her dominate women's sprinting from 2007 to 2010 when she won the individual sprint four years running. Her run of wins ran from 2005 - when she won her first individual sprint title in Los Angeles - to 2012 and the London Olympics. Pendleton was at her peak in 2008 when she won two world titles in Spring and dominated the women's sprint competition in Beijing.
Her last ever race at London 2012 was the women's sprint which she lost to her rival Anna Meares (Aus). Since retiring she has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and continued to develop her range of bikes with Halfords.
Major results: 2008 Olympic sprint | 2012 Olympic keirin | Sprint world champion 2005, '07, '08, '09, '10, '12
Latest
Victoria Pendleton: 'If I overtake a man I will hear a rapid crunching of gears'
The former track cyclist shares an anecdote on the everyday sexism she encounters on the road
-
Becky James beats Victoria Pendleton's Olympic Record in women's sprint qualifying
The British rider went off early in the order and beat the Olympic Record of compatriot Victoria Pendleton
By Jack Elton-Walters •
-
Victoria Pendleton: I'd struggle to earn respect working at British Cycling right now
Former Olympian Victoria Pendleton says she'd love to take on a role in British Cycling but only in a system she felt comfortable with
By Sophie Hurcom •
-
Victoria Pendleton rubbishes some of Shane Sutton's claims of support towards her
Victoria Pendleton says Shane Sutton never "held her" in his arms, saying that their relationship deteriorated between the Beijing and London Olympics
By Stuart Clarke •
-
'Hypocrisy and double standards in respect to gender are ingrained in cycling'
Nicole Cooke and Victoria Pendleton lend weight to Jess Varnish's claims that sexism is prevalent at the highest level of cycling after claims the 25-year-old made against British Cycling and Shane Sutton
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Victoria Pendleton to ride at Cheltenham Festival
The former cyclist has been working towards the goal of riding in the Foxhunter Chase, an ambition that will be realised later this month
By Jack Elton-Walters •
-
'Victoria Pendleton is a great advert for horse racing'
The owner of the horse Victoria Pendleton hopes to race on at the Cheltenham Festival says she is a great advert for horse racing
By Jack Elton-Walters •
-
Victoria Pendleton 'wants stopping before she hurts herself', says former jockey
After Victoria Pendleton was unseated on her first ride around a professional jumps track on Friday, some are calling for her to call off her Cheltenham Festival ambitions
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Victoria Pendleton finishes eighth on horse racing debut
Double Olympic gold medallist "thrilled" with her first race as a jockey after swapping the track for the paddock
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Victoria Pendleton returns to the saddle...as a jockey
Together with bookmakers Betfair, Victoria Pendleton is challenging herself to become a licensed jockey and ride at the Cheltenham Festival
By Stuart Clarke •