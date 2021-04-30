>>>Victoria Pendleton rider profile and results

Nationality: British

Date of birth: 24/09/1980

Height: 1.65m

Team: Now retired

Twitter: @v_pendleton

Victoria Pendleton was Britain's greatest ever female track sprinter, and one of the most decorated of all time with two Olympic titles to her name and nine world titles. This from a rider who famously shied away from the brinkmanship and physical nature of the sprint events.

Pendleton regularly spoke of her dislike of the pressure she felt to win while she was part of the all conquering British track squad. Neverthless her natural speed saw her dominate women's sprinting from 2007 to 2010 when she won the individual sprint four years running. Her run of wins ran from 2005 - when she won her first individual sprint title in Los Angeles - to 2012 and the London Olympics. Pendleton was at her peak in 2008 when she won two world titles in Spring and dominated the women's sprint competition in Beijing.

Her last ever race at London 2012 was the women's sprint which she lost to her rival Anna Meares (Aus). Since retiring she has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and continued to develop her range of bikes with Halfords.

Major results: 2008 Olympic sprint | 2012 Olympic keirin | Sprint world champion 2005, '07, '08, '09, '10, '12