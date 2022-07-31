Commonwealth Games track session suspended after Matt Walls involved in horror crash

Matt Walls of Team England was involved in a huge crash during qualifying for the men's 15km scratch race at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, which saw the rider and his bike catapulted into the crowd.

The session of track cycling at the Lee Valley VeloPark was suspended as a result of the incident, which also resulted in the Isle of Man's Matt Bostock being carried out of the velodrome on a stretcher.

Walls received treatment for about 40 minutes in the velodrome, before he was taken to hospital for further treatment. It is not thought to be life-threatening.

Spectators were also injured following the crash, with some receiving medical assistance. A man received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received minor attention. Repairs to the track took place following the serious crash.

Walls, the 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion, who also rides for Bora-Hansgrohe on the road, ended up flying over the barriers between the track and the crowd after avoiding a crash that had happened lower down.

A Team England spokesperson said: “Matt is alert and talking (as he has been throughout) and is being given medical attention in hospital."

The morning session at the VeloPark was suspended, with spectators asked to leave while Walls received attention.

Eight riders, out of the 13 on the track, were involved in the crash on the last lap of the men's scratch race qualifying, which saw staff members rushing to help.

New Zealand's George Jackson and Australia's Josh Duffy crashed on the run in to the corner, and were moving up banking, which forced Walls up on to the barrier and then over it.

Canadian Derek Gee also hit the top of the barrier, but did not end up in the crowd, unlike Walls. Canada's Mathias Guillemette was disqualified for causing the initial crash.

An update from British Cycling on Twitter (opens in new tab) said that both Walls and Bostock were being taken to hospital.

"Following a crash in the men’s scratch, Matt Walls and Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment," the statement read.

"We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can."

The next session is due to begin at 3pm as scheduled, according to a Commonwealth Games spokesperson.

"Following a crash at the morning session of track and para track cycling at the Lee Valley VeloPark, three cyclists and two spectators have been treated by the onsite medical team," their statement read.

"The three cyclists have been taken to hospital. The two spectators did not require hospital treatment. The next session is due to start at 3pm as scheduled, however an update will be provided as soon as possible if that situation changes.

"We would like to send our best wishes to the cyclists and spectators involved in this incident and to thank the medical team for their swift action."

It is not the first major crash of the Commonwealth Games on the track. Jon Truman of Team England broke his collarbone during Keirin qualifying on Saturday, with the 25-year-old knocked unconscious in the incident. He left the velodrome in a wheelchair.

A British Cycling statement read: "Following his crash in the men’s Keirin race yesterday, we can report that Joe Truman has a broken left collar bone and concussion and was treated by the brilliant staff at the Royal London Hospital.

"He is now resting up and we wish him well in his recovery!"

Cycling Weekly will update this story with more news as we get it.