Looking for more results and trying to figure out what kind of rider he is, Matt Walls on his second year at Bora-Hansgrohe
British sprinter says he hopes to head to Vuelta a España, his first grand tour, in August
By Adam Becket published
Going into his second year with Bora-Hansgrohe, Matt Walls feels like he is heading in the right direction in his nascent road cycling career.
The British sprinter, who won gold in the omnium at last year's Olympics, told the media at his team's press day that he was also still trying to figure out where he fits in as a rider.
"I believe I've improved on last year," Walls said. "I'm getting stronger as a rider, a bit more experienced too. So hopefully I can get some more results this year."
The Mancunian returned from Tokyo in top form, winning sprints at the Tour of Norway and at Gran Piemonte, beating established fast men like Giacomo Nizzolo, Mads Pedersen and Ethan Hayter in the process.
However, Walls is not convinced that he is a all-out bunch sprinter in the mould of Mark Cavendish or Sam Bennett.
"I'm still trying to figure out where I fit in as a rider," Walls explained. "I don't think I'm going to be a full-on sprinter type, because of the way I'm built, but hopefully on some of the harder days, a little bit hilly but with a sprint as well, I should have a bit of a chance.
"I think we will work well together. If the team needs me to work then I'll work. If I get my own chance, then I get my own chances."
>>> Sam Bennett aims to be 'master of chaos' in sprints as he returns to Bora-Hansgrohe
"I'll see over the next year or two," Walls continued. "See how I develop in the training that we're doing and the races, to see whether I'm going to be a pure sprinter or one where it's more of a reduced bunch sprint.
"I can't really say now this is exactly what I'm going to be, but we have to wait and see how I am going to develop."
He will head to the Mallorca Challenge and Valenciana before riding Opening Weekend this year. If everything goes well, he said, he will ride his first grand tour, the Vuelta a España, this summer. The plan is for him to be the team's designated sprinter at some races this season.
"Hopefully I'll do the Vuelta, depending on how my season goes. It will be really nice to get a grand tour in, if I'm going well."
As well as being Olympic omnium champion, Walls also won silver in the madison with Hayter, and he hopes to continue to do some track work in combination with the demands of his road team.
"The team were really accommodating last year letting me do the Olympics and some track work," he said. "Hopefully I can mix it, when I'm not doing the road racing I can do a little bit of track. It helps me as a rider, and the team seem pretty happy with that."
Asked to elaborate on what he has learned from the track, Walls said: "I've been brought up on the track, I've been on the GB programme from when I was 15 or something."
"The track skills can come across well, like riding in a bunch and tactics, then the physical side is like the speed. It helps massively in the sprint, or it has at least for me. I know a few of the guys say the same."
As he heads into his second year with Bora-Hansgrohe, Walls is still adjusting to life in the WorldTour, but sees his German team as a good place to be.
"I'd only ever been on GB teams before this," he said. "It was a big change coming into an international team, but it has been really good. I get on with all the riders and the staff, and it just feels easy.
"There's not really any struggle or anything like that, and everyone is just as supportive. That was the good thing with British Cycling, there's a lot of support around you, but it's the same here."
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Thieves steal 17 Factor bikes from Israel Cycling Academy training camp in Spain
It follows a number of other headline bike thefts in recent months
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Former world junior time trial champion suspended after missing three anti-doping tests
Russian cyclist Aigul Gareeva missed three 'whereabouts' tests over the past year
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Sam Bennett aims to be 'master of chaos' in sprints as he returns to Bora-Hansgrohe
Irishman to target Milan-San Remo and then Tour de France as he looks to move on from troubled 2021
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Bora-Hansgrohe set to use Le Col kit for the 2022 season
The British kit brand will replace Sportful who leave the team with Peter Sagan
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Confirmed: Sam Bennett returns to Bora-Hansgrohe
The team has announced Bennett is re-joining his old squad
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Patrick Lefevere doesn’t want to sign Peter Sagan because of star rider’s entourage
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss said he doesn’t want ‘a team within his team’
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Peter Sagan focusing on Classics before considering World Championships in Yorkshire
Former world champion Peter Sagan said he is focusing on his Classics campaign before he considers retaking the rainbow stripes in Yorkshire next year.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Peter Sagan on aiming for second Tour of Flanders win: ‘Sometimes it’s better not to think about it and just do it’
Pre-race favourite Peter Sagan says that he and his Bora-Hansgrohe team are ready to take on the Tour of Flanders on Sunday: "we are strong enough and with the power to be in the front in Flanders"
By Gregor Brown • Published
-
Jay McCarthy becomes first Australian to win Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Jay McCarthy wins the 2018 edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race from Elia Viviani and Daryl Impey.
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Peter Kennaugh on Bora-Hansgrohe: 'I’m so much happier here'
Manxman Peter Kennaugh says that he is riding into top form with new team Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour Down Under so that he can contest the Cadel Evans Road Race
By Sophie Smith • Published