'Can't say I'm loving 2022' — Katie Archibald crashed into by 4x4 in latest setback
Two time Olympic gold medallist injures ankles in incident
Katie Archibald has injured both her ankles after being crashed into by a 4x4 on Sunday. The Olympic Madison champion revealed in an Instagram post (opens in new tab) that she was turned into while riding past a T-junction.
Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, but it is the latest setback in 2022 for her.
It has been a difficult year for the two-time Olympic gold medallist, four-time world champion, and 17-time European champion. Archibald fractured two transverse processes of the vertebrae in March, and then broke her collarbone in a crash at the UCI Track Nations Cup in April.
As well as winning gold in the Madison in Tokyo, the Scot won gold at the World Championships and European Championships in 2021, before winning the Women's Endurance event at the UCI Track Champions League at the end of the year.
However, it has been a difficult follow-up season, with Archibald admitting in her Instagram post: "[I] Can't say I'm loving 2022."
She wrote: "Last Sunday I went flying over the bonnet of a 4x4.
"Lovely clear day but the driver who turned into me while I was riding past a T junction didn't see me. The ligaments in both my ankles aren't happy (grade 1 unhappiness in my right ankle and grade 2 unhappiness in my left) but are all still attached, and the only thing broken is my bike.
"We also think I've avoided another serious concussion, and the 3.5 ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived, so celebrations are in order for that.
"Life is long. That's my update. Promise we'll be back to Good News the next time I post; these ones are getting boring."
Archibald was leading the standings in the Omnium before crash at the Track Nations Cup earlier this year, which came during the points race.
After that incident she wrote on Instagram: "The bants at last weekend's track nations cup in Glasgow were good, until they weren't. Last pic is of my collarbone trying to escape from my neck. Not sure why I'm smiling.
"Also can't say I remember waving to you, but my big thanks for all the home support. I'm sorry I couldn't bring it home in the end but I hope everyone watching enjoyed being back in the stadium.
"I promise we don't usually crash this much.
"Shoulder doctor says my collarbone won't heal without surgery. Sleepy doctor says they can't put me under just now because of my head injury. So I have to wait a while to get things fixed. I'm napping a lot in the meantime."
Archibald will now hope her build-up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham can resume as usual, and smoothly, soon.
A post shared by Katie Archibald (@_katiearchibald) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Garmin’s new Forerunner 955 and 255 smartwatches include solar charging, multi-band GPS and improved training tools
The 955 Solar and 255 Series promise multi-sport functionality and a longer battery life
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Waitrose 'confident' that its HGV driver used 'correct positioning' in controversial Jeremy Vine video
The video resulted in a petition to have Vine removed from the BBC
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published
-
Katie Archibald returns to road cycling and old team for 2022 season
The multiple Olympic, world and European champion hasn't raced on the road since 2019
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Katie Archibald crowned European scratch race champion in first race since Olympic success
Great Britain took gold in the women’s scratch on the opening night of racing at the European Championships in Switzerland
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
'I've never wanted to win a race so badly in all my life': Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald react to Tokyo 2020 Madison gold
The gold medal for Kenny makes her the most successful female British athlete in the Olympics
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald crush the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Madison to take gold
A huge performance by the Brits in a chaotic race, as the Madison returns to the Olympics
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Great Britain take Women's Team Pursuit gold on opening night of Glasgow Track World Cup
They recorded the fastest time in this Olympic cycle and the fourth-quickest of all time
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Mark Cavendish and Owain Doull narrowly miss overall victory as Brits dominate women’s podium at Six Day London
Mark Cavendish and Owain Doull narrowly missed out on overall victory at Six Day London in the nail-biting final race.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Mark Stewart tops off successful Commonwealth Games track cycling campaign for Scotland
Host nation Australia ends Commonwealth Games track cycling events at the top of the medal table, with Scotland, England and Wales all tasting success
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
Double gold for Katie Archibald at Track World Cup in Canada
Great Britain team secure numerous medals during round three of the UCI Track World Cup in Milton, Canada
By Nigel Wynn • Published