'Can't say I'm loving 2022' — Katie Archibald crashed into by 4x4 in latest setback

Two time Olympic gold medallist injures ankles in incident

Katie Archibald
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Katie Archibald has injured both her ankles after being crashed into by a 4x4 on Sunday. The Olympic Madison champion revealed in an Instagram post (opens in new tab) that she was turned into while riding past a T-junction.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, but it is the latest setback in 2022 for her.

It has been a difficult year for the two-time Olympic gold medallist, four-time world champion, and 17-time European champion. Archibald fractured two transverse processes of the vertebrae in March, and then broke her collarbone in a crash at the UCI Track Nations Cup in April.

As well as winning gold in the Madison in Tokyo, the Scot won gold at the World Championships and European Championships in 2021, before winning the Women's Endurance event at the UCI Track Champions League at the end of the year.

However, it has been a difficult follow-up season, with Archibald admitting in her Instagram post: "[I] Can't say I'm loving 2022."

She wrote: "Last Sunday I went flying over the bonnet of a 4x4.

"Lovely clear day but the driver who turned into me while I was riding past a T junction didn't see me. The ligaments in both my ankles aren't happy (grade 1 unhappiness in my right ankle and grade 2 unhappiness in my left) but are all still attached, and the only thing broken is my bike.

"We also think I've avoided another serious concussion, and the 3.5 ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived, so celebrations are in order for that.

"Life is long. That's my update. Promise we'll be back to Good News the next time I post; these ones are getting boring."

Archibald was leading the standings in the Omnium before crash at the Track Nations Cup earlier this year, which came during the points race.

After that incident she wrote on Instagram: "The bants at last weekend's track nations cup in Glasgow were good, until they weren't. Last pic is of my collarbone trying to escape from my neck. Not sure why I'm smiling.

"Also can't say I remember waving to you, but my big thanks for all the home support. I'm sorry I couldn't bring it home in the end but I hope everyone watching enjoyed being back in the stadium.

"I promise we don't usually crash this much.

"Shoulder doctor says my collarbone won't heal without surgery. Sleepy doctor says they can't put me under just now because of my head injury. So I have to wait a while to get things fixed. I'm napping a lot in the meantime."

Archibald will now hope her build-up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham can resume as usual, and smoothly, soon.

A post shared by Katie Archibald (@_katiearchibald) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

