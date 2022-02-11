Elia Viviani outsprints the pack in wind-blown stage one of Tour de la Provence
The Ineos Grenadiers rider took his first victory since returning to the team
Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) won his first race of the season in a dramatic sprint on stage one of the Tour de la Provence.
The Italian made it back-to-back wins for Ineos Grenadiers, outsprinting Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in a fast finish into Les Saintes-Maries-de-La-Mer.
The stage, which was torn apart by crosswinds early on, was commanded by the ever-present Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who took control for his team's sprinter.
Having won Thursday’s prologue time trial, Ganna maintained the lead of the race with four seconds over Julian Alaphilippe.
More to follow...
Results
Tour de la Provence 2022, stage one: Istres to Les Saintes-Maries-de-La-Mer (151.8km)
1. Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, 4-02-23
2. Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech, s.t.
3. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, s.t.
General classification after stage one
1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, 3-26-06
2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, at 4s
3. Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Energies, at 10s
