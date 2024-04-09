Elia Viviani says helmet 'saved his life' in Paris-Roubaix crash

The Italian abandoned the race after 40km on Sunday, but left without any fractures

Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Elia Viviani has credited his helmet with "saving his life" during a crash at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider was caught up in an incident with about 220km to go of the Monument, which saw around 20 riders hit the floor. Viviani and Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost) were forced to leave the race shortly after.

