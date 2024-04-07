‘It’s a completely different beast’ - Tom Pidcock happy with top 20 finish after ‘epic’ Paris-Roubaix debut

British rider was unable to grip his handlebars properly in the finale as the last cobbled sectors arrived

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Tom Pidcock finished Paris-Roubaix with his head held high after finishing in the top 20 on debut. 

The Ineos Grenadiers rider has won both the junior and under 23 editions of the race before, but explained that the elite version, won by Mathieu van der Poel for a second time, was simply on another level. 

