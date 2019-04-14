Fernando Gaviria a non-starter at Paris-Roubaix after being taken ill overnight

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) failed to take the start at today’s Paris-Roubaix after being taken ill overnight, his team announced this morning.

The Colombian sprinter fell ill overnight and woke with a fever, meaning he was unable to roll out from Compiègne and attempt to win his first ever Monument.

Admittedly an outside bet to finish first on the cobbles, but the 24-year-old has picked up a couple of wins so far this season whilst team-mate Alexander Kristoff took a surprise victory at Ghent-Wevelgem last month.

Racing is underway in the 117th edition of Paris-Roubaix, with dry conditions expected out on the road today.

>>> Paris-Roubaix 2019 live TV guide

Favourites for the race today include reigning champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (CCC), with Gaviria’s former Deceuninck-Quick-Step team-mates Zdeněk Štybar and Yves Lampaert also contenders for the win.