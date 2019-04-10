Paris-Roubaix 2019 live TV guide

Eurosport will be showing over six hours of live coverage of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, April 14, kicking off at 10am.

That means you’ll be able to watch the boring bit with no cobbles while you munch on your cornflakes and then by the time the real pavé sectors come about you’ll be nestled into your sofa ready for your Sunday roast.

>>> Paris-Roubaix 2019 start list

If you can’t be at home for the actual race, there are plenty of highlights programmes around on Eurosport 1 and 2 over the following days, so there’s no excuse to miss any of the action.

Pre-race favourites including defending champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) will be looking to make amends after missing out in the preceding weekend’s Tour of Flanders, though they’ll face tough competition from the likes of Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) among others in a stacked field.

Could we see another long-shot rider spring a surprise, just as Mathew Hayman did in 2016? It’s the unpredictability and occasional chaos that make Paris-Roubaix the biggest one-day race of the season.

TV schedule

Sunday, April 14

10.00-16.30 LIVE Paris-Roubaix, Eurosport 1

20.00-21.30 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 1

22.30-00.00 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 1

Monday, April 15

08.30-10.00 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 1

10.00-11.30 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 2

13.30-15.00 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 2

16.00-17.00 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 1

18.00-19.30 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.30 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 1

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @Paris_Roubaix

Official website: www.letour.com/paris-roubaix