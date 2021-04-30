Peter Sagan
Nationality: Slovakian
Date of birth: January 26, 1990
Height: 183cm
Weight: 74kg
Team: Bora-Hansgrohe
Twitter: @petosagan
After the disbanding of the Tinkoff team at the end of the 2016 season, Sagan joined German squad Bora-Hansgrohe in 2017, and has remained there ever since.
Sagan wore the mountain jersey for one day at the start of the Giro before setting his focus on stage wins.
But with that versatile bike riding talent, which began in mountain biking as junior in his native Slovakia, Sagan has become somewhat of a marked man in the peloton, meaning race wins and stage wins are becoming harder and harder to come by as other riders refuse to help him to the finish.
Sagan has achieved world champion status on three occasions, in 2015, 2016 and 2017. This is the first time in history a male rider has held the jersey for so long. He's also been the National Champion of Slovakia on six occasions.
Sagan has thirteen Tour de France stage wins to his name, from the years 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He's finished the race in Paris wearing the green jersey seven times, a classification with which he has become synonymous. In total he holds seventeen grand tour stage wins.
Sagan has also recorded some impressive results at the Classics and Monuments, including wins in the Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Ghent-Wevelgem and E3 Harelbeke.
>>> When did Peter Sagan last wear a standard team jersey?
The Slovak can also climb. He has recorded GC wins in the Amgen Tour of California, the Tour de Pologne and a second in Tirreno-Adriatico, albeit with the main mountain stage cancelled.
His early pro career saw him compete as part of the Liquigas/Cannondale team from 2010-2014, before joining Russian super-squad Tinkoff, where the pressure was significantly higher on him to achieve bigger results in one-day races and the Grand Tours.
Peter Sagan is one of the world's most powerful and versatile bike riders. Sprinter, puncheur, Classics rider; Sagan has the ability to do it all, which means it's no surprise that he has such an impressive palmares.
He made his Giro d'Italia debut in 2020 after a disappointing Tour de France where he was beaten to green by Sam Bennett (Deceuninck - Quick-Step).
He is also known for his graceful riding style and excellent bike handling skills. This has often seen him cross the line doing one handed wheelies.
Latest
Peter Sagan thanks team for 'continued support' amid contract uncertainty
Peter Sagan looked very strong on stage one of the Tour de Romandie 2021 beating a strong field of sprinters including Italian Sonny Colbrelli who finished second behind the Slovakian
-
Peter Sagan powers to victory on stage one of Tour de Romandie 2021
Peter Sagan took stage one after showing good pace in the bunch finish beating Sonny Colbrelli on the line after the Italian had a perfect lead-out to the last 150 metres
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Jonathan Vaughters: 'Ralph Denk forgets he wouldn't have a WorldTour team without Peter Sagan'
Denk previously said he hopes to sort Sagan's future by the end of the month
By Jonny Long •
-
Bora-Hansgrohe team manager casts doubt over Peter Sagan's future with the team
Manager Ralph Denk says a decision over the three-time world champion will be made in April
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Peter Sagan takes first win of the year on stage six of the Volta a Catalunya 2021
The Slovakian delivers on the drag up towards the line
By Jonny Long •
-
Peter Sagan to race Volta a Catalunya as he continues comeback from coronavirus
The three-time world champion has looked well off the pace in his first race back since recovering from Covid-19
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Peter Sagan says he's ‘getting back the race rhythm’ after forced coronavirus break
Peter Sagan says he needs to “get back the race rhythm” as he returned to racing after a forced break due to coronavirus.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Riders react to the Giro d’Italia 2021 route, including Remco Evenepoel, Peter Sagan and Egan Bernal
Remco Evenepoel, Peter Sagan, and Egan Bernal have all shared their thoughts the route for this year’s Giro d’Italia, which features some exciting new additions.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Peter Sagan forced to miss Classics Opening Weekend after contracting coronavirus, according to report
Peter Sagan will be forced to miss the opening Classics weekend after contracting coronavirus earlier this month, according to a report.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Peter Sagan in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus
The Slovakian was at a training camp with his brother and team-mate
By Jonny Long •