Nationality: Slovakian

Date of birth: January 26, 1990

Height: 183cm

Weight: 74kg

Team: Bora-Hansgrohe

Twitter: @petosagan

After the disbanding of the Tinkoff team at the end of the 2016 season, Sagan joined German squad Bora-Hansgrohe in 2017, and has remained there ever since.

Sagan wore the mountain jersey for one day at the start of the Giro before setting his focus on stage wins.

But with that versatile bike riding talent, which began in mountain biking as junior in his native Slovakia, Sagan has become somewhat of a marked man in the peloton, meaning race wins and stage wins are becoming harder and harder to come by as other riders refuse to help him to the finish.

Sagan has achieved world champion status on three occasions, in 2015, 2016 and 2017. This is the first time in history a male rider has held the jersey for so long. He's also been the National Champion of Slovakia on six occasions.

Sagan has thirteen Tour de France stage wins to his name, from the years 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He's finished the race in Paris wearing the green jersey seven times, a classification with which he has become synonymous. In total he holds seventeen grand tour stage wins.

Sagan has also recorded some impressive results at the Classics and Monuments, including wins in the Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Ghent-Wevelgem and E3 Harelbeke.

Peter Sagan at Paris-Roubaix 2019 (Dirk Waem/AFP/Getty Images)

The Slovak can also climb. He has recorded GC wins in the Amgen Tour of California, the Tour de Pologne and a second in Tirreno-Adriatico, albeit with the main mountain stage cancelled.

His early pro career saw him compete as part of the Liquigas/Cannondale team from 2010-2014, before joining Russian super-squad Tinkoff, where the pressure was significantly higher on him to achieve bigger results in one-day races and the Grand Tours.

Peter Sagan is one of the world's most powerful and versatile bike riders. Sprinter, puncheur, Classics rider; Sagan has the ability to do it all, which means it's no surprise that he has such an impressive palmares.

He made his Giro d'Italia debut in 2020 after a disappointing Tour de France where he was beaten to green by Sam Bennett (Deceuninck - Quick-Step).

He is also known for his graceful riding style and excellent bike handling skills. This has often seen him cross the line doing one handed wheelies.