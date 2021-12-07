'We want to be in tune with Peter Sagan to achieve great things together': Says TotalEnergies sports director on balancing Sagan and team identity
The French team are keen to keep their own characteristics while also allowing the Slovakian to do his thing
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Team TotalEnergies are ready for the arrival of their huge name signing of Peter Sagan, but the team says it is keen to keep its identity whilst still letting Sagan "do his thing".
The announcement of Sagan to TotalEnergies was rumoured for quite some time, especially after Patrick Lefevere of Deceuninck - Quick-Step said he was not interested, so it wasn't really a surprise.
However, now Sagan is about to join the team - along with his entourage of Maciej Bodnar, Daniel Oss, Juraj Sagan, sports director Ján Valach, a mechanic, a trainer and his own press officer at the team training camp in Calpe -TotalEnergies has laid out its intentions.
In an interview with RTBF Sports, TotalEnergies sports director Benoît Génauzeau said: "We are at the beginning of the start of our collaboration - a few weeks ago, we met Peter in person for the first time for a visit to the team headquarters.
"We wanted him to understand where he was going to set foot because our identity is strong and we claim it. We wanted Peter to be able to discover the soul of our team thanks to this visit."
Sagan has spent the last five years with the German squad Bora-Hansgrohe adding his third world title as well as breaking the record for the most overall wins of the points classification at the Tour de France.
Now Sagan is aiming for a new challenge as TotalEnergies look towards eventually joining the WorldTour, Sagan is joining the likes of Niki Terpstra, Edvald Boasson Hagan and Niccolò Bonifazio in the team.
"He is someone who needs a close and trusting environment," Génauzeau continued.
"That's why we chose to welcome him with some of his teammates and some members of his staff so that he finds himself in a known and trusted environment. Now, the challenge for us will also be to succeed in integrating him into the team.
"We want to continue to cultivate the soul of the team, with our way of doing things and our instinct. And we want to be in tune with Peter to achieve great things together."
Sagan has also voiced how he would like to potentially ride more alternate races such as gravel and mountain biking while at the team, a plan new boss Jean-René Bernaudeau is keen to encourage.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
