Peter Sagan: 'TotalEnergies not in the WorldTour is not a problem for me'
The three-time world champion appears to be stepping down from WorldTour level next season
Peter Sagan has said that Team TotalEnergies being a second division team is not a problem for him, as he searches for new challenges and to make the French squad a "great team".
Sagan announced he has signed for TotalEnergies on Tuesday evening (August 3) along with Bora-Hansgrohe team-mates, Daniel Oss, Maciej Bodnar and Juraj Sagan, plus bike brand Specialized, clothing brand Sportful and many other components and kit brands.
Sagan told l'Equipe what he thought about people being surprised with his step down in divisions: "You know, when I joined Bora-Hansgrohe at the end of 2016, it was a small team. In a few years, everything has changed and it has become one of the biggest structures of the WorldTour. What I mean is that I've been there before. The most important thing is not the current status of the team but what we are going to do with it. The fact that TotalEnergies is not in the WorldTour today is not a problem for me. I want to help make it a great team."
However, TotalEnergies have made it clear they are building a team to get into the WorldTour at some point. Whether that will be in 2022 or not is yet to be confirmed.
>>> Tokyo 2020 Olympics track day three round-up: Men's team pursuit finals, crashes and a lot of sprinting
The Slovakian star said he first met TotalEnergies boss, Jean-Renie Bernaudeau three years ago at the Tour de France and has admired how he lets his riders race.
Bernaudeau spoke of meeting with Sagan just a few months ago in his home in Monaco to discuss a move to his team, when Sagan asked about potentially looking at other disciplines such as mountain biking and gravel racing.
"Peter seeks to preserve himself. He has created around him a sort of micro-enterprise, with very close people, which allows him to be happy," explains Bernaudeau. "It is also a vision of cycling. When I met him at his home in Monaco, he asked me half-heartedly, as if he didn't dare, if he could participate in gravel events. It's a new market that is linked to ecology, urban mobility, the pleasure that he and I are looking for. This will open new doors."
But Sagan wants to focus on recovering from the injury that he got in his crash with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) on stage three of the Tour de France. Sagan carried on until stage 12 where he had to pull out with Bursitis after a cut into the knee caused by a chainring became infected.
After that, he seeks to ride the World Championships in Leuven for Slovakia and to try and take a fourth world titlem, before heading the rescheduled Paris-Roubaix on October 3 2021 with Bora-Hansgrohe, likely his last race with the German-registered team.
Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.
Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.
When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.
He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.
-
-
Family of cyclist Alex Jones reveal the ‘devastation and ongoing pain’ a sudden cardiac death leaves
Alex’s family are raising money for cardiac screenings, after the 30-year-old died while riding his bike
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Zwift updates rules for top level eRacers, only permitting trainers with power reading accuracy of ±2% or better
The overwhelming majority of Zwifters are not going to be affected by these changes – but for those tracking the nascent sport of eRacing, it’s interesting to see where things are going
By Stefan Abram •
-
Peter Sagan will ride for Team TotalEnergies in 2022
The three-time world champion also brings riders and staff as well as new bike and clothing brands
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five of the biggest transfer rumours in the men's peloton
Some big names could be in different kit for the 2022 season
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Peter Sagan confirms Bora-Hansgrohe departure at the end of the 2021 season
The three-time world champion will leave the team, along with their talisman sprinter Pascal Ackermann
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Total Direct Energie change name and kit design after sponsor rebrand
The new design brings a bit of a tropical colour feel to the professional peloton in 2021
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Peter Sagan confirmed to target eighth green jersey at Tour de France
Sagan will share leadership roles with Wilco Kelderman
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Five talking points from stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia 2021
Nizzolo finally gets his win in style, Sagan on the podium and Affini threatens the sprinters
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Patrick Lefevere says he needs another sponsor if he's to sign Peter Sagan
While Quick-Step has extended its sponsorship for another six years, Deceuninck has pulled out
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage two of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Gaviria's run-in with a team-mate, confusion at the intermediate sprint, and Merlier's big win - don't miss these moments from the first sprint
By Stephen Puddicombe •