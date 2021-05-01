2019 saw the team win stages at Paris-Nice, Tour of California, TdF and the Vuelta.

Germany | Team Website

Although Sagan is the undoubted star of the team, it certainly isn't all about the Slovak. The team had both Pascal Ackermann and Sam Bennett on their roster for 2019, with Bennett signing for Deceuninck due to not being given enough opportunities to race at the highest level.

Bora-Hansgrohe are a German-registered UCI WorldTour professional cycling team, home of current world champion and all-round winning machine Peter Sagan.

The team's roots go back to the NetApp team, before cooker extractor fan manufacturer Bora came on board as title sponsor in 2015 followed by bathroom product company Hansgrohe in 2017.

Plus, the team has earned wins in recent seasons thanks to the likes of Jay McCarthy, 2017 Giro stage winner Lukas Pöstlberger and 2017 Tour de France stage winner Maciej Bodnar.

Sagan's results over the 2017-18 seasons riding for the team speak for themselves, with wins in Paris-Roubaix (2018), Ghent-Wevelgem (2018), and a Tour de France stage win in 2017 before he was controversially ejected from the race for clashing with Mark Cavendish on stage four.