Bora-Hansgrohe
2019 saw the team win stages at Paris-Nice, Tour of California, TdF and the Vuelta.
Germany | Team Website
Although Sagan is the undoubted star of the team, it certainly isn't all about the Slovak. The team had both Pascal Ackermann and Sam Bennett on their roster for 2019, with Bennett signing for Deceuninck due to not being given enough opportunities to race at the highest level.
Bora-Hansgrohe are a German-registered UCI WorldTour professional cycling team, home of current world champion and all-round winning machine Peter Sagan.
The team's roots go back to the NetApp team, before cooker extractor fan manufacturer Bora came on board as title sponsor in 2015 followed by bathroom product company Hansgrohe in 2017.
Plus, the team has earned wins in recent seasons thanks to the likes of Jay McCarthy, 2017 Giro stage winner Lukas Pöstlberger and 2017 Tour de France stage winner Maciej Bodnar.
Sagan's results over the 2017-18 seasons riding for the team speak for themselves, with wins in Paris-Roubaix (2018), Ghent-Wevelgem (2018), and a Tour de France stage win in 2017 before he was controversially ejected from the race for clashing with Mark Cavendish on stage four.
Latest
Peter Sagan thanks team for 'continued support' amid contract uncertainty
Peter Sagan looked very strong on stage one of the Tour de Romandie 2021 beating a strong field of sprinters including Italian Sonny Colbrelli who finished second behind the Slovakian
-
Peter Sagan powers to victory on stage one of Tour de Romandie 2021
Peter Sagan took stage one after showing good pace in the bunch finish beating Sonny Colbrelli on the line after the Italian had a perfect lead-out to the last 150 metres
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'Simon Yates is asking me how I manage to keep up': Bora-Hansgrohe's skier-turned-cyclist on adapting to life in the pro peloton
Anton Palzer was one of the best ski mountaineers in the world, before switching sport and heading directly to the WorldTour in April this year
By Jonny Long •
-
Simon Yates wins the Tour of the Alps 2021 as Felix Großschartner solos to victory from the breakaway
Simon Yates took the overall title after stage five of the Tour of the Alps 2021 with Felix Großschartner holding on from the breakaway to cross the line first and take the stage victory
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Bora-Hansgrohe allowed to race again after being forced to quarantine
Bora-Hansgrohe have been allowed to return to racing after they were forced to miss Ghent-Wevelgem due to their coronavirus quarantine.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Bora-Hansgrohe team manager casts doubt over Peter Sagan's future with the team
Manager Ralph Denk says a decision over the three-time world champion will be made in April
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Bora-Hansgrohe 'disappointed and angry' after being denied Ghent-Wevelgem start due to Covid-19 quarantine
Team manager Ralph Denk argues the reasoning behind the decision is 'unclear and arbitrary
By Jonny Long •
-
Lennard Kämna to target GC in races after impressing once again at Volta a Catalunya
The German only counts three victories but his constant attacking and smart tactics is earning him plenty of admirers
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Lennard Kämna goes solo from the breakaway to take victory on stage five of Volta a Catalunya 2021
Lennard Kämna took stage five of the Volta a Catalunya 2021 with a solo attack in the final 7km on the descent into the finish after a day full of attacking riding.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Bora-Hansgrohe pull out of E3 Saxo Bank Classic due to positive Covid test
Bora-Hansgrohe have announced that their team will not be taking part in this year's E3 Saxo Bank Classic due to a positive Covid-19 test for one of their riders.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •