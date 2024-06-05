Tour de France stage winner back on bike after being seriously injured by car driver

Bora-Hansgrohe's Lennard Kämna has completed the first phase of his rehabilitation after being struck by a car driver on Tenerife in April

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Lennard Kämna has tentatively been able to ride his bike again after being seriously injured by a car driver in early April. 

A press release from Kämna’s team said that the 27-year-old German rider had "successfully completed" the first phase of his rehabilitation from injury. Kämna will now begin the next step in his comeback at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre in Austria. 

