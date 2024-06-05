Tour de France stage winner back on bike after being seriously injured by car driver

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Lennard Kämna has tentatively been able to ride his bike again after being seriously injured by a car driver in early April.

A press release from Kämna’s team said that the 27-year-old German rider had "successfully completed" the first phase of his rehabilitation from injury. Kämna will now begin the next step in his comeback at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre in Austria.

"Lennard Kämna continues to make great progress in his recovery from his serious training accident," the release from Bora-Hansgrohe said. "At the end of May, he successfully completed the first block of his rehabilitation at the BG Klinikum in Hamburg.

"An emotional milestone in this phase was his return to the bike. 44 days after the accident on Tenerife, Lennard Kämna was able to ride his Specialized again for the first time - for a short test on the rollers.

"Now the next step on the road back to sport begins. This week, Lennard Kämna moved to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre (APC). There he will work together with the Red Bull APC experts and the BORA – hansgrohe Medical Department on the second block of his rehabilitation.

"The program for the coming weeks includes tests, physiotherapy and training sessions."

Kämna was training in Tenerife with other Bora-Hansgrohe riders and staff members when a car driver turned left into his lane and hit him. According to the team at the time, he suffered "numerous injuries, especially to his chest" which required surgery on the island.

The German was preparing to ride the Giro d’Italia when the incident occurred.

After leaving hospital, Kämna shared a message via his team which expressed his relief at being able to return home to Germany.

He said: "It has not been an easy time at the University Hospital in Tenerife, but I am very grateful to the medical team and nurses for what they have done for me over the past few weeks. I am overjoyed that the first step of my recovery has been completed today and that I can now move on to Hamburg."

Kämna has previously won stages in all three of professional cycling’s Grand Tours. The 27-year-old won a stage of the Tour de France in 2020, before winning a stage of the Giro two years later. He then won a stage at the Vuelta a España last September.