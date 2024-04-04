Tour de France stage winner in intensive care after being hit by car driver on training ride

Lennard Kämna in stable condition and able to communicate after incident in Tenerife

Lennard Kämna
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Tour de France stage winner Lennard Kämna is in intensive care after he was struck by a car driver on a training ride in Tenerife.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider is in a stable condition and awake after the incident, which took place on Tuesday, but the extent of his injuries is unknown, just that they are "numerous". His team said that members of his family were with him at a hospital on the island.

