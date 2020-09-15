Lennard Kämna finally claims win for Bora-Hansgrohe on stage 16 of the Tour de France 2020

Lennard Kämna finally emerged as the strongest rider on stage 16 of the Tour de France, riding to a emotional solo victory in Villard-de-Lans.

The 24-year-old Bora-Hansgrohe rider has been fighting for a stage victory throughout the first two weeks of the Tour, only to be denied.

But Kämna’s moment finally came on stage 16, when escaped into the breakaway and countered an attack from Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) on the penultimate climb of the day to ride 20km alone to the line.

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans (164km)



1. Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

General classification after stage 16

TBC