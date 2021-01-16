Seven Bora-Hansgrohe riders hit by driver during training ride

Seven Bora-Hansgrohe riders have been hit by a driver while on a training ride in Italy.

Several of the riders have reportedly been taken to hospital while others have sustained minor injuries.

Dutch rider Ide Schelling was not part of the group hit after leaving the ride early, but reported the incident on Strava, saying: “Bit of a sh*t end to the camp. There was a major crash with a car. All riders have crashed. Today I had an angel on my shoulders, as I decided not to join the group for an extra half hour.

“I don’t know anything else yet, but keep a close eye on Bora-Hansgrohe’s social media.”

Schelling’s words have since been deleted from his post, but comments wishing the riders well remain.

New signing Wilco Kelderman and Rüdiger Selig both suffered a concussion in the crash, but were conscious as they were taken to hospital, accompanied by Andreas Schillinger who is also being looked over by medical staff.

“Today during training, some our riders were involved in an accident with a car,” Bora-Hansgrohe said in a statement. “Wilco Kelderman, Rüdiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger were taken to hospital, all conscious. Wilco and Rudi have sustained concussion, while Andreas is awaiting final examinations.”

