Wilco Kelderman suffers fractured vertebrae in Bora-Hansgrohe training camp car collision

Wilco Kelderman has suffered a fractured vertebrae and concussion after being hit by a driver while training with his new Bora-Hansgrohe team-mates.

Andreas Schillinger also suffered a broken vertebrae and a concussion, Rüdiger Selig also sustaining the latter, the German being the third rider taken to hospital.

In a statement, Bora-Hansgrohe explained the motorist had crossed the road and driven into the group. The team had been out riding around Lake Garda in northern Italy on the final day of a training camp.

Tuttobici reports Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer, Michael Schwarzmann and Paris-Nice winner Max Schachmann were the other riders in the group, who suffered only minor bruises and could be treated in the hotel. A picture taken by the Italian outlet also shows the vehicle involved in the incident, with a bike on the floor by its rear wheel, the front window smashed, and a significant dent in the passenger door.

The incident, which occurred at 4pm yesterday, only impacted these seven riders as they had decided to extend their ride by another half hour. Ide Schelling posted on Strava: “Today I had a guardian angel on my shoulders, which told me not to join the group to ride an extra half hour.”

“During training, several of our riders were involved in an accident with a car,” Bora-Hansgrohe said in an updated statement. “Which crossed the road and rode into our training group. Wilco Kelderman, Rüdiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger were taken to hospital, all conscious. Wilco sustained a concussion and a fractured vertebrae.

“Andreas sustained broken vertebrae in the cervical and thoracic spine. For both riders, we’re aiming for conservative treatment. Rudi has also sustained a concussion, but no fractures.”

The CPA also released a statement, wishing the riders involved a quick recovery: “Violence is unacceptable. Road violence costs cyclists too much. We wish the riders involved a speedy recovery and implore motorists to pay attention. One distraction is enough to ruin your life and the lives of others.”