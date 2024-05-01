Tour de France stage winner leaves hospital, one month after being hit by car driver

Lennard Kämna to fly home to Germany to begin rehabilitation after incident in Tenerife last month

Lennard Kamna
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Tom Thewlis
published

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Lennard Kämna has left hospital after being hit by a car driver during a training ride in Tenerife last month. 

According to a press release from his team on Wednesday, the Tour de France stage winner is due to fly home to Hamburg in Germany to begin his recovery after the incident. He will receive further treatment from the Bora-Hansgrohe medical department at the BG Klinikum.

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 

When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

