Primož Roglič victorious in brutal Critérium du Dauphiné queen stage

Bora-Hansgrohe leader sprints to win atop Samoëns 1600 ahead of Matteo Jorgensen and Giulio Ciccone

Primoz Roglic Dauphine
Primoz Roglic beat Matteo Jorgensen in the final sprint
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis
By
published

Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) has won stage 7 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné with a typical late surge on the mountain top finish of Samoëns 1600.

Roglič won his second stage of the week and extended his lead in the general classification and will hold a healthy lead heading into the final stage as Remco Evenepoel (Soudal - Quick-Step) fell down the standings on a tough day in the Alps.

Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

