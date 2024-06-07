Primož Roglič blitzes his rivals to win stage six of Critérium du Dauphiné and take over the race lead

Slovenian outsprinted Giulio Ciccone in the final kilometre of the summit finish at Le Collet d'Allevard to take over the yellow jersey from Remco Evenepoel

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Primož Roglič took control of the Critérium du Dauphiné on stage six by taking a stage win and the race leader’s yellow jersey in the high mountains which was also his first individual victory since joining Bora-Hansgrohe. 

The Slovenian appeared to be back to his best since his winter move to the German team from Visma-Lease a Bike, and launched a trademark powerful sprint in the final kilometre of the mountain stage which comfortably dispatched Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) from the back wheel of his Specialized Tarmac. 

