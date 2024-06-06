Critérium du Dauphiné stage five neutralised with no winner after mega crash

More than 30 riders fall in slippery conditions

Criterium du Dauphine 2024 stage five crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Stage five of the Critérium du Dauphiné was entirely neutralised with no winner after a huge crash that brought down more than 30 riders, including race leader Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The incident also saw the end of the race for Visma-Lease a Bike rider Steven Kruijswijk, who was taken away in an ambulance, while his team-mate Dylan van Baarle was also injured. It was reminiscent of the horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country in April, which also saw a stage end early.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

