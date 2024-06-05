'A good sign towards the Tour de France': Remco Evenepoel takes time trial victory at Critérium du Dauphiné

World champion takes first victory since he was involved in Itzulia horror crash

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel charges to victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Remco Evenepoel stormed to victory in the individual time trial on stage four of the Critérium du Dauphiné, his first win since he was involved in the horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country in April.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider, the time trial world champion, went 17 seconds quicker than the European champion, Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), and as a result also claimed the race lead on Wednesday. Evenepoel averaged 49.353km/h over the 34.4km course; he and Tarling were the only riders to average over 49km/h.

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

