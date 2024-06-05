'A good sign towards the Tour de France': Remco Evenepoel takes time trial victory at Critérium du Dauphiné
World champion takes first victory since he was involved in Itzulia horror crash
Remco Evenepoel stormed to victory in the individual time trial on stage four of the Critérium du Dauphiné, his first win since he was involved in the horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country in April.
The Soudal Quick-Step rider, the time trial world champion, went 17 seconds quicker than the European champion, Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), and as a result also claimed the race lead on Wednesday. Evenepoel averaged 49.353km/h over the 34.4km course; he and Tarling were the only riders to average over 49km/h.
Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), another rider caught up in the Itzulia crash, and also racing this week for the first time since then, finished third, a further 22 seconds behind Tarling.
Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech), the race leader ahead of stage four, finished 1:25 behind Evenepoel, losing the yellow jersey in the process.
"I’m very proud and happy, and my team around me, my family, the staff members, can be really proud of all the support they gave me," Evenepoel said post-race. "It has been quite a long way, three weeks with almost no bike, and only four weeks of training.
"Being at this level already is a good sign towards the Tour, and in my preparation. I can only be happy and proud of what I did today, and now we focus day by day."
The 24-year-old also paid credit to the equipment that had brought him to this point; he rode stage four on a Specialized Shiv TT bike and in a helmet in a new design.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"It was a very nice present from Specialized, a new bike, a new helmet, which gave me an extra push," he explained. "We try to optimise all the materiel that I’m using to try and win the TTs on this very high level. It’s not only the legs, but also the detail of the equipment."
Tarling, for his part, claimed to not feel fast, despite being one of two riders to go over 49km/h on average.
"It felt slow," he said. "It’s the tarmac that’s quite grippy, so it felt hard to get the speed up, especially over the top of the climbs. I think I did a decent enough ride, so fingers crossed."
However, it was Evenepoel who triumphed in Neulise on stage four. The Belgian will now head into the high mountains in the final four stages with 33 seconds of advantage over Roglič.
How it happened
The fourth rider off the start ramp on Wednesday for the 34.4km individual time trial, Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), was the first man to finish the course, and spent the next couple of hours in the hot seat.
The Welshman set a blistering time at each checkpoint, and finished in 42:06, which was minutes faster than anyone else for the first part of the day.
Time trial specialists like Matteo Sobrero (Bora-Hansgrohe) attempted to lay a glove on the Ineos rider, but could not match his speed.
It was not until Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), almost two hours after Tarling, took to the course, that Tarling’s time looked under threat. The Belgian world champion went through the first checkpoint two seconds quicker than his rival, then under a second slower at the second checkpoint. However, it was the finish that counted, and here Evenepoel was 17 seconds up on Tarling, claiming the hot seat and the victory.
Following the young Belgian, Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) looked closer to his top form, improving with each time check to finish 39 seconds behind Evenepoel. Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), too, looked good, finishing 1:07 behind Evenepoel, proving that he deserves the leadership at that squad this week.
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek), walked away with one of the results of his season, finishing 10th, 1:38 behind Evenepoel, proving that he is well on his way back to his top condition as well.
The last man on the road, Derek Gee (Israel Premier-Tech), the race leader, put in a valiant effort to hold onto the yellow jersey, finishing in sixth, 1:24 down on the winner, Evenepoel.
Results
Critérium du Dauphiné stage four: Saint-Germain-Laval > Neulise ITT (34.4km)
1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, in 41:49
2. Josh Tarling (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +17s
3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora-Hansgrohe, +39s
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +1:07
5. Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar, +1:21
6. Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech, +1:24
7. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, +1:24
8. Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, +1:26
9. Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, +1:27
10. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Lidl-Trek, +1:38
General classification after stage four
1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, in 12:27:22
2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora-Hansgrohe, +33s
3. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +1:04
4. Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech), +1:11
5. Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar, +1:21
6. Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +1:25
7. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, at same time
8. Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, +1:27
9. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Lidl-Trek, +1:39
10. Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers, +1:41
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
'I got a job - it lasted for 4 days': Meet the rider aiming for the Olympics after a failed retirement
Matt Holmes is aiming to win medals for GB on the track after un-retiring, and is having fun on the bike again
By Adam Becket Published
-
There were 805 cyclist deaths in 1950 – let's stop grasping for a mythical 'Golden Age of Cycling'
Demanding more as cyclists will always be important, but we shouldn't be blinded to everyday goodness
By James Shrubsall Published
-
'It was a nice first day, but definitely took a bit out of the legs' - Mark Donavan on his day out in the breakaway at the Critérium du Dauphiné
The British rider leads the mountains classification after the opening stage of the race
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Mads Pedersen sprints to victory on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
The Lidl-Trek rider outsprinted Sam Bennett to win the opening stage and take the first maillot jaune of the race
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel caught up in huge crash at Itzulia Basque Country
Race neutralised as horror crash sees three of the favourites caught up in incident
By Adam Becket Published
-
'We were lucky with the weather': Brandon McNulty admits rain helped UAE Emirates edge Paris-Nice stage three team time trial
American pulled on the yellow jersey after a rain soaked finale to stage three in Auxerre
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers delighted with Egan Bernal’s late cameo on stage one of Paris-Nice
Colombian snapped up key bonus seconds in the general classification battle on run in to Les Mureaux
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert impress in Portugal ahead of bigger tests
Evenepoel starts season in fine form ahead of Tour de France debut this summer
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Analysis: In the age of the all-rounder, Jonas Vingegaard’s programme stands out as different but is it really that unusual?
Unlike Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar and other high profile Grand Tour riders, it’s unlikely that Vingegaard will target any major one-day races this year
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step discuss potential merger - reports
Idea of merger between the two teams could see new ‘super team’ known as Soudal-Visma or Visma-Soudal as soon as 2024
By Tom Thewlis Published