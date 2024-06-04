'It wasn't the plan but I had to take advantage of the opportunity': Derek Gee puts first pro win down to good positioning at Critérium du Dauphiné

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) powered to his first-ever professional victory on the uphill finish at Les Estables on stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The Canadian’s stage win also saw him take over the overall race lead from Magnus Cort of Uno-X Mobility.

After his teammate Krists Neilands attacked under the kilometre to go banner, Gee followed an acceleration from Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) before passing the Frenchman to take the win.

A three man breakaway had been up ahead for much of the day and managed to hold their lead until the final climb to the finish. Neilands clever early move caught the likes of Primož Roglič and the other race favourites unawares, meaning that Gee had a teammate to aim for as he followed the attack from Grégoire.

"This is on a different level," Gee said post race. "It’s unbelievably special to win here. I’d been waiting for a win in Europe, I’d come second enough times now so it was nice to finish this off.

"A massive part of it was Krists attacking with a kilometre to go. I was in a good position and he just strung it out. I wasn’t planning on going there but when Krists came back I had to take advantage of it. We were going for Dylan [Teuns] most of the day…. He made the call on the final climb and told us to go for it. We took it up and I’m happy to come away with it.

"That’s pretty special," he added when asked how it felt to take the yellow jersey. "That’s going to be quite a feeling I think."

How it happened

At the start of the day many predicted that the third stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné would provide plenty of action in the general classification. The parcours on offer was undoubtedly one tailor made for puncheurs in the mould of Bora-Hansgrohe’s Primož Roglič.

After just 35 kilometres of racing, Roglič hit the deck in a small crash and needed a bike change. The Slovenian was left with a torn race number, but there were no visible signs of any injuries sustained in the fall. Several of his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates quickly paced Roglič back into the main field.

Once the racing really got going, a three-man move soon got up the road and established a small gap of just over a minute. Harry Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost), Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Rémy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ) were largely kept in check by the Uno-X and Ineos Grenadiers led peloton. The group’s gap rarely ticked over the two minute margin as they took on each of the five categorised climbs on offer.

With 32 kilometres left to race, Jayco-AIUla’s Christopher Juul Jensen attacked from the peloton and managed to bridge across to the leaders. Groupama-FDJ’s Valentin Madouas attempted to follow but was unable to make his counter move stick. Rochas dropped away from the break as the riders hurtled towards the final kick to the finish.

Juul Jensen, Prodhomme and Sweeny had 48 seconds on the peloton with 14 kilometres left to race. Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates) and Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) put the hammer down on the front of the main field which ensured that the trio’s advantage continued to rapidly tumble.

With just under three kilometres remaining the lead trio were swept up by the peloton. Ineos Grenadiers were prominent at the front of the group looking to set up Carlos Rodríguez.

As the riders sailed under the kilometre to go marker, Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech) was the first rider to jump which ignited the action as the finish line appeared. Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) attacked with Neilands teammate Derek Gee on his wheel.

The duo passed Neilands with ease before Gee opened up his sprint to take his first ever victory.

Results

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024, stage three: Celles sur Durolle > Les Estables (181km)

1. Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech, in 04:22:18

2. Romain Grégoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at same time

3. Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost, +3s

4. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek,

5. Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan,

6. Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious,

7. Aleksandr Vlasov Bora-Hansgrohe,

8. Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea- B&B Hotels,

9. Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma-Lease a Bike,

10. Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora-Hansgrohe, all at same time

General classification after stage three

1. Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech), in 11:45:20

2. Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility, +3s

3. Romain Grégoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, +4s

4. Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora-Hansgrohe, +7s

5. Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma-Lease a Bike, +9s

6. Lukas Nerukar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost, +9s

7. Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +11s

8. Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea-B & B Hotels, +13s

9. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek,

10. Carlos Rodríguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers, at same time