'It wasn't the plan but I had to take advantage of the opportunity': Derek Gee puts first pro win down to good positioning at Critérium du Dauphiné

Canadian outsprinted Romain Grégoire on the uphill finish at Les Estables on stage three to take over the race lead from Magnus Cort

Derek Gee
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) powered to his first-ever professional victory on the uphill finish at Les Estables on stage three of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The Canadian’s stage win also saw him take over the overall race lead from Magnus Cort of Uno-X Mobility. 

After his teammate Krists Neilands attacked under the kilometre to go banner, Gee followed an acceleration from Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) before passing the Frenchman to take the win. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

