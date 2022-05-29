'An incredible feeling' — Jai Hindley becomes the first Australian to win the Giro d'Italia
Western Australian also wins Bora-Hansgrohe's first Grand Tour
Australia is a sport mad country. Just think of the reaction to the death of Shane Warne earlier this year, or the position it always has on the Olympics medal table, despite having not that big a population.
Jai Hindley is the latest Australian into its pantheon of great sports people, now he has become the first to win the Giro d'Italia, only the second to win a Grand Tour after Cadel Evans. He follows fellow men from Perth like Daniel Ricciardo, Justin Langer and Rod Marsh into legend. At just 26, this will surely not be the last time we hear from the Western Australian either.
As "Advance Australia Fair" echoed around Verona's Arena, built in 30 AD and therefore probably older than any structure in the Antipodes, the wave of emotion that greeted Jai Hindley was clear. His parents were in the Roman amphitheatre to greet him, reportedly the first time they had seen each other in two and a half years thanks to the pandemic, so they picked the right time.
He is personable, wears his elation and disappointment clearly, and was also a deserving winner of the 2022 race. Unlike 19 months ago, when he was on the podium again, he was on the top step. That time around the maglia rosa slipped out of his hands on the final day, but this time he had a firm grasp of the lead, and held on for a comprehensive victory.
"It’s a beautiful feeling really," Hindley explained after the stage, where he finished 15th, an incredible result in itself. "There were a lot of emotions out there today. I had in the back of my mind what happened in 2020 and I wasn’t going to let that happen again to be honest. To take the win is really incredible."
Bora-Hansgrohe came into the Giro with three leaders, in Hindley, Wilco Kelderman and Emanuel Buchmann, but it was the first of these that impressed throughout, both in being able to hang on, and then pouncing when he had the chance.
The German team have refocused on general classification riding at Grand Tours, now that they have moved on from the Peter Sagan-era, and their decision seems to have paid off. In the three above, and Aleksandr Vlasov and Sergio Higuita, they have a great core of mostly young riders that can challenge at the biggest races in the years to come. With his Grand Tour win, Bora's first, Hindley has put himself firmly at the top of that list.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) was for many people the outstanding favourite for the race, and only continued to build this reputation over the three weeks. However, when it matter, he cracked, giving up over a minute to his GC rival on the penultimate day.
His lead was such that he almost had the ability to relax a bit in the final time trial, not that he did, although he did not go all out on the descent of the only climb, to ensure he stayed upright. In fact, it was one of the best time trials of his career.
"I was getting updates and I also felt pretty good on the bike, I didn’t really feel like I was fighting it," Hindley explained. "It felt pretty good. I was receiving the time checks and I knew it was a decent ride, so in the end I really wanted to take the descent pretty cautiously, and then I just gave it everything to the line. It’s just an incredible feeling honestly."
There is now a 12th active rider who has won a Grand Tour, and we seem to be in an era where, apart from the Tadej Pogačar-dominated Tour de France, and the Primož Roglič-dominated Vuelta a España, there is a whole new cadre of GC riders coming through.
On the final rest day, Hindley had said that he was at the Giro to win, which raised some eyebrows, but he fully backed this up.
"Yeah, for sure. 100%," he said last week. "Like, I'm not here to put socks on a centipede. We're here to win the race. Why not? I wouldn't be here if I didn't think the team could win. We're all in, we're all in to try and win the race."
On Sunday, he proved that he can win Grand Tours, and in some style. The Australian can now rest, happy that he has completed the biggest achievement of his career to date.
"It’s really incredible man," Hindley concluded. I’m really proud to be Australian, and happy to take this one home."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Hindley triumphs and goodbye to Nibali: Five talking points from stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia 2022
Matteo Sobrero was victorious in Verona
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 standings: Final results from the 105th edition after stage 21
Full classifications after three weeks of racing
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Hindley triumphs and goodbye to Nibali: Five talking points from stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia 2022
Matteo Sobrero was victorious in Verona
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 standings: Final results from the 105th edition after stage 21
Full classifications after three weeks of racing
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jai Hindley wins the Giro d'Italia as Matteo Sobrero eases to final day time-trial victory
Hindley becomes Australia's first-ever Giro d'Italia winner
By Pete Trifunovic • Published
-
The Giro d'Italia reviewed through the lens of its pun-heavy press releases
We will all miss the laboured headlines from la corsa rosa
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Second at the Giro d'Italia an unwanted birthday present for Richard Carapaz
Ineos Grenadiers leader all but certain to finish as runner-up after tumultuous penultimate day
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Alessandro Covi victorious atop Marmolada as Jai Hindley powers into race lead on Giro d'Italia stage 20
The UAE Team Emirates rider took glory in the Dolomites, during an animated battle for the GC lead
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Koen Bouwman climbs to victory on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia as Richard Carapaz stays in pink
Dutchman wins second stage and all but secures mountains classification in process
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Richie Porte forced to abandon Giro d'Italia with illness
Ineos Grenadiers lose key domestique on stage 19
By Adam Becket • Published