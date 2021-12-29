Bora-Hansgrohe release new-look 2022 kit

Bora-Hansgrohe have released their new kit for the upcoming 2022 season.

The German squad's new strip is a darker offering compared to last year's jersey, while still maintaining their recognisable green colour scheme, and is more reminiscent of their special 2021 Tour de France kit, which dispensed with the chevrons of the past few years.

Different shades of green are incorporated in a block design, title sponsors Bora and Hansgrohe of course once again displayed prominently across the chest. One sleeve is green while the other is black, both sporting 'XBO' sponsor logos.

A splash of red is a fresh twist, found on the stomach and on the knees, and is a new addition made by Le Col in their first strip for the team after their partnership was announced in September.

>>> 10 riders you're bound to see on every club run in the New Year

The change of kit supplier comes after Sportful, who used to make the team's kits, announced they will be moving on along with Sagan and his entourage of riders, staff and other sponsors to Team TotalEnergies. This has opened up the opportunity for Le Col to re-join the WorldTour after a season out.

“We hope to set a new benchmark together, most notably in terms of aerodynamics and performance, as this area has become increasingly important over the recent years," Bora-Hansgrohe team manager, Ralph Denk, said. "Le Col's resources, know-how and experience are highly promising here and we are very much looking forward to working together.”

“Over the past year, the Le Col team and I have spent long hours working on a world-beating aerodynamic package for the Bora-Hansgrohe team," Le Col founder, Yanto Barker, added.

"We’re incredibly excited to be back in the UCI World Tour with Bora-Hansgrohe, a team we have admired and aspired to work with for a long time. We are honoured to be working with some of the greatest riders in the world and we are especially looking forward to providing their performance cycling kit for the coming season."