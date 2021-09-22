Bora-Hansgrohe set to use Le Col kit for the 2022 season

Bora-Hansgrohe have announced that British kit brand Le Col will be making their kits for the 2022 season.

The German-registered squad parted ways with the kit brand Sportful after it followed Peter Sagan to his new team of Team TotalEnergies.

This is Le Col's second time in the WorldTour after previously working with Bahrain-McLaren.

>>> Germany dominate the mixed relay at the World Championships in Tony Martin's last ever race before retiring

Bora-Hansgrohe manager, Ralph Denk, said: "I am very happy to have found a performance partner in Le Col, who shares our passion for the sport.

"[Le Col founder] Yanto Barker was a rider himself, and right from our first conversation, we found ourselves to be on the same wavelength. He understands exactly what is necessary to be successful in modern cycling and is able to implement feedback from the riders very well with his team.

"We hope to set a new benchmark together, most notably in terms of aerodynamics and performance, as this area has become increasingly important over the recent years. Le Col's resources, know-how and experience are highly promising here and we are very much looking forward to working together."

Barker was a pro rider for 14 years with the Brit retiring in 2017, after a career spent with Team Raleigh and One Pro Cycling.

Barker himself said: "Over the past year, the Le Col team and I have spent long hours working on initial designs tailoring for the Bora-Hansgrohe team.

"We’re incredibly excited to be back in the UCI WorldTour with Bora-Hansgrohe, a team we have admired and aspired to be working with for a long time. We are honoured to be working with some of the greatest riders in the world and especially looking forward to providing their performance cycling kit for the coming season."

The current kit make for the German team is Sportful, but they will be moving on along with Sagan and his entourage of riders, staff and other sponsors. This has opened up the opportunity for Le Col to re-join the WorldTour after a season out.

The new kit designs for the 2022 season are not expected to come out until at least January.