Bora-Hansgrohe set to use Le Col kit for the 2022 season
The British kit brand will replace Sportful who leave the team with Peter Sagan
Bora-Hansgrohe have announced that British kit brand Le Col will be making their kits for the 2022 season.
The German-registered squad parted ways with the kit brand Sportful after it followed Peter Sagan to his new team of Team TotalEnergies.
This is Le Col's second time in the WorldTour after previously working with Bahrain-McLaren.
>>> Germany dominate the mixed relay at the World Championships in Tony Martin's last ever race before retiring
Bora-Hansgrohe manager, Ralph Denk, said: "I am very happy to have found a performance partner in Le Col, who shares our passion for the sport.
"[Le Col founder] Yanto Barker was a rider himself, and right from our first conversation, we found ourselves to be on the same wavelength. He understands exactly what is necessary to be successful in modern cycling and is able to implement feedback from the riders very well with his team.
"We hope to set a new benchmark together, most notably in terms of aerodynamics and performance, as this area has become increasingly important over the recent years. Le Col's resources, know-how and experience are highly promising here and we are very much looking forward to working together."
Barker was a pro rider for 14 years with the Brit retiring in 2017, after a career spent with Team Raleigh and One Pro Cycling.
Barker himself said: "Over the past year, the Le Col team and I have spent long hours working on initial designs tailoring for the Bora-Hansgrohe team.
"We’re incredibly excited to be back in the UCI WorldTour with Bora-Hansgrohe, a team we have admired and aspired to be working with for a long time. We are honoured to be working with some of the greatest riders in the world and especially looking forward to providing their performance cycling kit for the coming season."
The current kit make for the German team is Sportful, but they will be moving on along with Sagan and his entourage of riders, staff and other sponsors. This has opened up the opportunity for Le Col to re-join the WorldTour after a season out.
The new kit designs for the 2022 season are not expected to come out until at least January.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
