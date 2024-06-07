'A dream come true': Promising German and Latvian 15-year-old cyclists win Red Bull Junior Brothers 2024

Karl Herzog and Georgs Tjumins will ride for Bora-Hansgrohe's development squad in 2025, and are now Red Bull athletes

Red Bull Junior Brothers
(L-R) Bora-Hansgrohe rider Anton Palzer, Georgs Tjumins, Karl Herzog, and Christian Schot, Bora-Hansgrohe's head of scouting,
(Image credit: Red Bull)
Adam Becket
By
published

Two 15-year-olds, Karl Herzog and Georgs Tjumins, have been declared the winners of the Red Bull Junior Brothers program for 2024, awarded with a spot on the GRENKE-Auto Eder U19 team, Bora-Hansgrohe's junior squad, along with a Red Bull athlete contract.

The pair both described the decision, announced on Friday, as a "dream come true". Herzog is the younger brother of Bora-Hansgrohe rider Emil, who also came through the junior system at the team, and is said to have "exceptional talent". Tjumins is a promising young Latvian rider, described as having "immense potential" in the press release.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly's news editor

