'There's blood on my handlebars': Inside one rider's debut at Paris-Roubaix Juniors

Patrick Casey got his chance to ride the Hell of the North after going through the Red Bull Junior Brothers programme

Paris-Roubaix Juniors
Patrick Casey (second from left) at Paris-Roubaix Juniors
(Image credit: Red Bull)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Three hours before Mathieu van der Poel crossed the line in the Vélodrome André-Pétrieu in Roubaix, a different race was finishing at the same location. These were the stars of the future, as Paris-Roubaix Juniors takes place on the same day as the elite men's race.

Jakob Omrzel, a Slovenian, triumphed in a four-up sprint in the velodrome, suggesting his country has more cycling talent to come, but four minutes behind him finished Ireland's Patrick Casey.

