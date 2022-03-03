Aleksandr Vlasov: 'I, like a lot of Russians, just want peace'
Bora-Hansgrohe rider calls for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine
Russian professional cyclist Aleksandr Vlasov has called for an end to the war in Ukraine, saying that he just wants peace.
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider posted on Instagram announcing his opposition to the war. As a Russian rider on a German team, he is still permitted to continue racing, however he will not be allowed to wear his Russian national champion's jersey in any time trials.
Vlasov wrote: "I, like a lot of Russians, just want peace. I’m not a political person, and normal people like me weren’t asked if we want a war. It has been a shock for everyone and I hope that it will stop as soon as possible.
"It’s a difficult situation for everybody. I feel sorry for all the people who are suffering, and I hope that there will soon be peace. I am an athlete and my goal should be to unite people across political borders, rather than divide them. I think that should be the role of sports."
On Thursday, Russian president Vladimir Putin has told Emmanuel Macron, the French president, that Kyiv’s “refusal to accept Russia’s conditions” means “the worst is still to come” in Ukraine.
Vlasov is down to ride Paris-Nice next week. He follows fellow Russian professional Pavel Sivakov in speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The UCI's rules mean that all Russian and Belarusian teams would not be allowed to partake in UCI-sanctioned races, but individual riders from the two countries would be allowed to ride for international teams.
Bora-Hansgrohe's general manager Ralph Denk said the UCI had provided "clear rules" with regard to Russian athletes.
He said: "We welcome this, as we condemn any form of aggression or violence, but are of the opinion that blameless athletes should be judged according to their own personal behaviour and not solely on their nation of origin.”
Vlasov previously rode for Gazprom-RusVelo, one of the teams that has been affected by the UCI's decision. The Russian team was on the startlist for Tirreno-Adriatico, which begins next week, before the measures were brought in.
Gazprom-RusVelo released a short statement to Cycling Weekly on Thursday saying: "Today the team management is on its way to Switzerland, UCI headquarters, in order to continue our dialogue regarding the measures which we need to take right now for our international team. We hope that we can tell you more details tonight after the meeting."
A post shared by Aleksandr Vlasov (@aleksandr_vlasov)
A photo posted by on
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
New Specialized S-Works Vent EVO gravel shoes: designed for the heat
Mesh panels make a splash, but the sole is the same FACT carbon as the current S-Works Recon off-road shoes
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Has the Women’s WorldTour outgrown the teams that race it?
Strade Bianche is the first race of 2022 Women’s WorldTour, but this year the top level of women’s racing has more days than ever. We ask if the WorldTour is too big
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
He wears an iconic Red Bull helmet, but 'I didn’t know what the f**k I was doing': the Bora-Hansgrohe ex-skier and novice cyclist on settling into WorldTour racing
Bora-Hansgrohe signed the German on a two-year deal that will expire at the end of this season
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Alexandr Vlasov wins a career-first stage race as Jakobsen takes the final Valenciana stage sprint
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s lead out back on top form to deliver the Dutch rider to his second win of the week
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Bora-Hansgrohe release new-look 2022 kit
A new look for the German team this coming season
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Max Schachmann aims to target third Paris-Nice title in a row whilst maintaining late season form
The German national champion was almost gifted the win at Paris-Nice in 2021 after Primož Roglič crashed twice on final stage
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
'It's really big, it shows that I can perform on the top level': Matt Walls jubilant after Gran Piemonte victory
The British rider agreed that his track experience helped him in the hectic finale
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Peter Sagan confirms Bora-Hansgrohe departure at the end of the 2021 season
The three-time world champion will leave the team, along with their talisman sprinter Pascal Ackermann
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Jai Hindley set to join Bora-Hansgrohe, report suggests
The Australian climber would join a long list of stars to leave DSM
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Peter Sagan confirmed to target eighth green jersey at Tour de France
Sagan will share leadership roles with Wilco Kelderman
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published