Pavel Sivakov: 'I'm totally against the war in Ukraine'

Ineos' Russian rider Pavel Sivakov has issued a statement condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Following the Russian invasion on February 24, the 24-year-old wrote on Twitter that he's "totally against the war" and that "most Russians only want peace".

"It's been a difficult few days seeing what's currently happening," Sivakov began.

"First of all I just want to say that I'm totally against the war and can't get around [my head] of what's going on in Ukraine, all my thoughts are with the Ukrainian people.

"Secondly I also want people to understand that most of the Russians only want peace and never asked for all of this to happen, we shouldn't be targets of hate just because of our origin.

"I know these few lines won't make a big difference to the current situation but I just wanted to share it."

"First race of the year for Mark Padun is today," EF Education EasyPost boss Jonathan Vaughters wrote on Twitter of his Ukrainian rider. "This cannot be an easy time for him. If you have a chance, wish him well today. Thanks."

Sivakov was born to Russian parents in Italy but grew up in France, holding both Russian and French citizenship. He turned professional with Team Sky in 2018 and in 2019 won both the Tour of Poland and the Tour of the Alps.

More to follow...