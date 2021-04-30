Total Direct Energie

For the majority of the 21st century, they have focused on wins from the provocative Thomas Voeckler. The famous breakaway specialist has won four stage wins at the TdF for the team, alongside several national championship jerseys and overall wins at smaller stage races.

Other significant riders were Bryan Coquard and Sylvain Chavanel. In 2019, the teams hopes were lain upon Niccoló Bonifazio.

 

France | Team Website

Founded: 2003

The new Total Direct Energie kit for 2020 (Picture: Total Direct Energie)

Total Direct Energie, formerly Direct Energie, compete at a UCI pro conti level and often gain wild card entries to the World Tour. The team can trace its routes all the way back to 1984 as Systéme U.

Britain’s Chris Lawless leaves Ineos Grenadiers to join Total Direct Energie  

Britain’s Chris Lawless will be leaving Ineos Grenadiers after three seasons to join Total Direct Energie. 

