Total Direct Energie
For the majority of the 21st century, they have focused on wins from the provocative Thomas Voeckler. The famous breakaway specialist has won four stage wins at the TdF for the team, alongside several national championship jerseys and overall wins at smaller stage races.
Other significant riders were Bryan Coquard and Sylvain Chavanel. In 2019, the teams hopes were lain upon Niccoló Bonifazio.
Founded: 2003
Total Direct Energie, formerly Direct Energie, compete at a UCI pro conti level and often gain wild card entries to the World Tour. The team can trace its routes all the way back to 1984 as Systéme U.
Latest
Britain’s Chris Lawless leaves Ineos Grenadiers to join Total Direct Energie
Britain’s Chris Lawless will be leaving Ineos Grenadiers after three seasons to join Total Direct Energie.
Niki Terpstra out of hospital after high-speed motor-pacing crash
Niki Terpstra is out of hospital after a high-speed motor-pacing crash.
By Alex Ballinger •
Niki Terpstra left in intensive care after high-speed training crash
Niki Terpstra was left in intensive care after a high-speed training crash.
By Alex Ballinger •
Niccolò Bonifazio powers clear of peloton to deny rivals on stage two of Saudi Tour 2020
Niccolò Bonifazio charged clear of the peloton in the final kilometre to deny his rivals on stage two of the Saudi Tour.
By Alex Ballinger •
Total Direct Energie confirm they will decline invite to Giro d'Italia 2020
Race organisers had asked the French team to decline their invite to make space for more Italian squads
By Jonny Long •
Total Direct Energie boss unhappy at sacrificing racing style to secure WorldTour wildcard
Jean-René Bernaudeau says racing became a 'numbers game' as his team looked to secure enough points to top the Pro-Continental rankings
By Jonny Long •
Total Direct Energie reveal new kit after title sponsor change
The new kit comes on the day the team officially change their name from Direct Energie to Total Direct Energie
By Jonny Long •
Petrol company Total to take over sponsorship Direct Energie, according to reports
Direct Energie will be replaced by gas and oil giant Total as the main sponsor before Paris-Roubaix, according to French media.
By Alex Ballinger •
Niki Terpstra hoping experience can help drive on Direct Energie's Classics campaign
After eight years with Quick-Step, the Dutchman is now sole leader for the French team's cobbled hopes
By Owen Rogers •
Jérôme Cousin puts in ruthless display to win Paris-Nice stage five as Sanchez holds lead
Cousin refused to work with breakaway partner Nils Politt before sprinting round him in the final 200 metres of stage five of Paris-Nice
By Richard Windsor •