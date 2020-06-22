Niki Terpstra out of hospital after high-speed motor-pacing crash

Niki Terpstra is out of hospital after a high-speed motor-pacing crash.

The 36-year-old was training behind a scooter in the Netherlands last week when geese walked in front of him, causing a crash.

Terpstra was left in intensive care with a collapsed lung, a concussion, broken ribs and a broken collarbone.

But the Total Direct Energie rider has been released from hospital sooner than expected.

His wife Ramona told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: “The recovery is going better than expected.”

Last week, Ramona explained how the crash happened: “In an effort to avoid the crash he dived at high speed, went off the road and flew into a deep ditch through the embankment where he landed with his chest against a boulder.”

Terpstra was taken to hospital by air ambulance after he crashed on the embankment between Lelystad and Enkhuizen.

His Total Direct Energie team said on Twitter: “After a heavy fall in training today, our leader Niki Terpstra was rushed to the hospital.

“Despite severe injuries, he is conscious and out of danger. The whole team wishes to support him.

“Courage Niki, we are thinking of you.”

It’s still too early too say when Terpstra will be back to racing, but he had been targeting the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix on October 19 and 25.

SEG Cycling said on Twitter: “Good news on father’s day – Niki Terpstra leaves hospital today and can start recovery at home. We kindly ask everyone to give our champ and his family all the rest and privacy they need in the coming period.”

Terpstra has suffered a number of nasty crashes over last two seasons, having suffered a severe concussion in the 2019 Tour of Flanders and then being forced to skip Paris-Roubaix.

He was back on the bike in time for the Tour de France, but was forced to abandon on stage 11 after he crashed on the road from Albi to Toulouse and suffered a broken collarbone.

Terpstra had a busy 2020 season before all racing was suspended due to coronavirus, as he raced the Saudi Tour, Ruta del Sol, Opening Weekend and Paris-Nice.

The Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders winner has been with Total Direct Energie for two seasons, having left Quick-Step at the end of 2018 after eight years.