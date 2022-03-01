Peter Sagan concerned with peloton's negative attitude: 'The younger generation lacks that respect'
The three-time world champion claims riders "just piss in the middle of the pack" as an example of this lack of respect
Peter Sagan has claimed the younger riders in the peloton lack respect, suggesting there has been a considerable shift in attitudes from new pros as he has gotten older.
Now 32 years old, Sagan is no longer one of the young riders within the peloton, and race winners are getting younger and younger too. Tadej Pogačar, Egan Bernal and Tao Geoghegan Hart all secured their respective Grand Tour victories aged 25 or under, but Sagan is concerned the new generation of cyclists emerging has created a negative dynamic shift.
While reminiscing about his early days as a professional cyclist, the Slovakian claims his experiences differ completely to what he is now witnessing in the peloton, with young riders actively choosing to ignore the unwritten rules in races, creating "total anarchy" as a result.
Sagan told Het Nieuwsblad: “If you talk too much in the press, you only get rumours and polemics. That doesn't help anyone. As a young rider you have to learn how to deal with the media.
"Fabian Cancellara used to say a lot of things about me, very provocative, especially for the Classics. That always made me laugh, because it just meant he was getting really nervous about me. When the journalists came to me with his statements, I always replied: 'Fabian is my idol. I can't say anything bad about him'.
"Back then it was the older riders who talked a lot, now the younger generation does too. Then I think: okay, you are strong, a 'champ', whatever. But you are younger. The younger generation lacks that respect. You see, you feel that. In the past you had the unwritten laws in the race. Now, forget it. There is total anarchy there."
The three-time world champion continues, suggesting this lack of respect is most evident with toilet breaks, or the lack thereof, signifying this shift. Sagan suggests pros no longer have the opportunity to stop and relieve themselves at the side of the road, otherwise they risk their position in the race.
For Sagan, he can't understand this behaviour change, and even less so when people stay in the middle of the group when peeing.
"I first noticed it when as a leader in a stage race I stopped to pee. They kept on attacking, while that used to be a moment of rest in the peloton.
“The bathroom break just doesn't exist anymore. I saw it again in the Haut Var. You used to have the fixed time to stop to pee together.
“Now everyone is peeing from their bicycles. I then ask: Is that normal? I understand if you ride the final of say the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix. But at a dead-end in the race? You don't lose anything by stopping for a while. And they don't even bother going to the edge of the road.
"No names, but they just piss in the middle of the pack. Everyone pees on everyone. Disgusting. And if you say something about it, you are supposedly arrogant, because you can't decide what someone else should do."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Are rollers the new 'cool toy' on the block after a dominant era for turbo trainers?
The new Wahoo ROLLR trainer gives you the roller experience without the downsides of classic rollers
By Paul Norman • Published
-
New Giro Eclipse Spherical Helmet – save more watts and stay cool
Faster – and more thermally efficient – than both Giro's Vanquish and Helios helmet models
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Peter Sagan misses out on Strade Bianche after organisers don't select Team TotalEnergies
Strade Bianche organisers RCS didn't select Sagan's new team, Team TotalEnergies, to race the Italian Classic
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'We want to be in tune with Peter Sagan to achieve great things together': Says TotalEnergies sports director on balancing Sagan and team identity
The French team are keen to keep their own characteristics while also allowing the Slovakian to do his thing
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Peter Sagan says 'part of the beauty of cycling has been lost' following Covid-19 restrictions
The three-time world champion prepares to begin a new season with a new team
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Peter Sagan confident ahead of TotalEnergies switch: 'We are going to build a team around me'
The Slovakian expressed his enthusiasm to race at the French-based, ProTeam level side
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Nine of the most exciting pro cycling transfers for 2022
Some of the sports biggest names are on the move at the end of the year
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Peter Sagan wants Niki Terpstra to continue at TotalEnergies rather than retire
The three-time world champion says he wants to talk to the two-time Monument winner if he wishes to continue riding
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Peter Sagan will ride the European Championships in Trento
The three-time world champion has been training on both road and mountain bikes in the Pyrenees
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Watch Peter Sagan show off his amazing bike handling skills on rapid downhill mountain bike course
The Slovakian has said he may be looking to race mountain bike and gravel with new team in 2022
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published