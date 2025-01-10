Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan signs up for Strictly Come Dancing

He's quick on a bike, but how good's his rumba?

Peter Sagan in TotalEnergies kit with red sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images / Markíza television)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Peter Sagan is doing Strictly Come Dancing. This is not a drill. I repeat, Peter Sagan is doing Strictly Come Dancing.

The news was first announced earlier this week. “I’m ready to swap the bicycle for the dance floor!” the three-time world champion wrote on Instagram. “Soon you will be able to see my switch from sprinting to disco.”

