'It's a miracle': The inside story of how Peter Sagan ended up on a team called Pierre Baguette

Six years after the dream first took root, Boris Horváth finally has Peter Sagan on his team

Peter Sagan in Pierre Baguette gear
(Image credit: Pierre Baguette)
Tom Davidson
By
published

After announcing his retirement and undergoing two heart surgeries, Peter Sagan is racing on the road again. 

It's news that has come to the surprise of cycling fans worldwide. This week, at the Tour de Hongrie, the three-time world champion is back in the peloton, riding in the red hue of a team called Pierre Baguette. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

